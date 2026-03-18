Building Better Batteries: Professor Martin Winter on Innovation, Recycling, and Collaboration

Read time: 3 minutes

Global demand for batteries is accelerating rapidly as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and digital technologies reshape modern infrastructure. Alongside this growth, researchers and manufacturers face mounting pressure to develop safer, more sustainable, and higher-performing battery systems.





In this article, Professor Martin Winter, founder and scientific director of the MEET Battery Research Center at the University of Münster, discusses the trends shaping the field, the role of advanced analytical techniques, and the barriers that must be overcome to advance sustainable battery development.

Sustainability and supply security are driving battery innovation

What are the key trends and challenges currently shaping global battery innovation?

“The battery market is growing steadily, and with this, the global demand for supply,” explained Winter.



He noted that this growth comes with rising demand for raw materials, making sustainability and supply-chain security central concerns for researchers and manufacturers.





Alternative chemistries, including sodium-ion batteries, are gaining attention as potential solutions to resource constraints. These systems aim to reduce reliance on scarce or geopolitically sensitive materials while supporting scalable production.





Key drivers influencing innovation:

Increasing global battery demand tied to electrification and renewable energy

Sustainability and resource availability shaping chemistry development

Exploration of alternative materials such as sodium-ion systems

Advanced analytics enable deeper insights into battery aging

How are advanced analytical techniques helping researchers improve battery performance and longevity?

Winter explained that modern batteries, particularly lithium-ion systems, involve complex chemistries and multiple interacting degradation pathways. As a result, no single analytical method can fully characterize aging mechanisms or performance limitations.





Researchers are increasingly combining complementary analytical approaches to capture a more complete picture of battery behavior over time.





“The continuous improvement and adaptation of advanced analysis methods will be the key for the accurate chemical analysis of batteries and their components, thus unravelling the unanswered degradation mechanisms and those to come to develop safer and more advanced batteries,” he said.





What advanced analytics enable:

Identification of complex degradation mechanisms

Improved chemical characterization of battery components

Development of safer, longer-lasting battery systems

Solid electrolytes: Progress and remaining hurdles

As interest in solid electrolytes grows, what key breakthroughs are needed to advance the field?

Solid-state batteries are widely viewed as a promising path toward higher energy density and enhanced safety.





“While concepts from France using polymer electrolytes have entered niche markets, transitioning to industrial-scale series manufacturing still faces several challenges,” said Winter.





He added that key issues include selecting suitable electrolyte materials, ensuring compatibility with electrode active materials, and engineering stable interfaces. Processing considerations and long-term performance validation also present barriers that must be addressed before widespread commercialization becomes viable.





Critical challenges include:

Optimizing electrolyte composition and material compatibility

Engineering stable interfaces between components

Scaling manufacturing while maintaining performance reliability

Europe’s evolving solid-state battery landscape

How is solid electrolyte development progressing across Europe?

Across Europe, academic research hubs in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are actively exploring multiple solid-state battery approaches, Winter stated. While industry interest is strong, many companies remain in the evaluation phase, assessing competing technologies and performance trade-offs.

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“It is not decided yet which solid-state battery system will be favored. There are also expectations that more than one system can make it to the market,” he noted.





Current trends:

Strong academic activity in regional research hubs

Industry-led evaluation of competing technologies

Potential emergence of multiple solid-state systems rather than a single dominant solution

Recycling challenges and the need for transparency

What are the main barriers to efficient and sustainable battery recycling?

“Recycling will play a major role for the access for critical raw materials,” Winter stated.





However, existing recycling processes are often fragmented, with different stages performed by separate organizations or at different locations, he explained. Collaboration between recyclers, materials suppliers, battery manufacturers, and automotive companies is becoming increasingly important.





“Furthermore, the still missing battery passport is an issue, since the spent batteries are a black box in terms of material content and handling safety.”





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Key barriers to recycling:

Fragmented recycling workflows across multiple stakeholders

Limited transparency around battery composition and safety

Lack of standardized battery passports to guide recycling processes

Industry partnerships accelerate analytical innovation

How can partnerships with companies like Agilent help overcome analytical bottlenecks in battery research?

Collaboration between researchers and analytical technology providers can help accelerate innovation by aligning instrumentation development with emerging scientific needs.





“A direct cooperation is always beneficial for both partners,” noted Winter. “Needs for modification in the instrumentation due to evolving research questions can be addressed and discussed. Additionally, future analytical needs due to ever-changing battery chemistries can be directly addressed with new instrumentation workflows.”





Such collaborations also facilitate shared visibility through joint publications and presentations, helping advance the field collectively.





Benefits of collaborative partnerships:

Tailored instrumentation development based on evolving research needs

Faster adaptation to new battery chemistries and analytical challenges

Shared knowledge exchange through collaborative research outputs





In summary, global battery innovation is increasingly shaped by the need to balance performance, sustainability, and scalability as demand accelerates across multiple sectors.

Advances in analytical science are helping researchers better understand degradation mechanisms, optimize material compatibility, and accelerate the development of next-generation chemistries.

Key takeaways: Sustainability and raw material security are driving interest in alternative chemistries and improved recycling strategies

Advanced analytical techniques are critical for understanding degradation pathways and enabling performance optimization

Collaboration across research, industry, and analytical technology partners is accelerating innovation and commercialization

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