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Building Better Batteries: Professor Martin Winter on Innovation, Recycling, and Collaboration

Professor Martin Winter explores the key trends shaping battery innovation and how partnerships can overcome analytical bottlenecks.

Article  
Published: March 18, 2026 
Anna MacDonald
 speaking with 
Martin Winter, PhD
Reviewed by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
Illustration of an illuminated battery next to a line of black batteries. The batteries have lightening symbols on their centers.
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Global demand for batteries is accelerating rapidly as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and digital technologies reshape modern infrastructure. Alongside this growth, researchers and manufacturers face mounting pressure to develop safer, more sustainable, and higher-performing battery systems.


In this article, Professor Martin Winter, founder and scientific director of the MEET Battery Research Center at the University of Münster, discusses the trends shaping the field, the role of advanced analytical techniques, and the barriers that must be overcome to advance sustainable battery development.

Sustainability and supply security are driving battery innovation

What are the key trends and challenges currently shaping global battery innovation?

“The battery market is growing steadily, and with this, the global demand for supply,” explained Winter.

He noted that this growth comes with rising demand for raw materials, making sustainability and supply-chain security central concerns for researchers and manufacturers.

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Alternative chemistries, including sodium-ion batteries, are gaining attention as potential solutions to resource constraints. These systems aim to reduce reliance on scarce or geopolitically sensitive materials while supporting scalable production.


Key drivers influencing innovation:

  • Increasing global battery demand tied to electrification and renewable energy
  • Sustainability and resource availability shaping chemistry development
  • Exploration of alternative materials such as sodium-ion systems

Advanced analytics enable deeper insights into battery aging

How are advanced analytical techniques helping researchers improve battery performance and longevity?

Winter explained that modern batteries, particularly lithium-ion systems, involve complex chemistries and multiple interacting degradation pathways. As a result, no single analytical method can fully characterize aging mechanisms or performance limitations.


Researchers are increasingly combining complementary analytical approaches to capture a more complete picture of battery behavior over time.


“The continuous improvement and adaptation of advanced analysis methods will be the key for the accurate chemical analysis of batteries and their components, thus unravelling the unanswered degradation mechanisms and those to come to develop safer and more advanced batteries,” he said.


What advanced analytics enable:

  • Identification of complex degradation mechanisms
  • Improved chemical characterization of battery components
  • Development of safer, longer-lasting battery systems

Solid electrolytes: Progress and remaining hurdles

As interest in solid electrolytes grows, what key breakthroughs are needed to advance the field?

Solid-state batteries are widely viewed as a promising path toward higher energy density and enhanced safety.


“While concepts from France using polymer electrolytes have entered niche markets, transitioning to industrial-scale series manufacturing still faces several challenges,” said Winter.


He added that key issues include selecting suitable electrolyte materials, ensuring compatibility with electrode active materials, and engineering stable interfaces. Processing considerations and long-term performance validation also present barriers that must be addressed before widespread commercialization becomes viable.


Critical challenges include:

  • Optimizing electrolyte composition and material compatibility
  • Engineering stable interfaces between components
  • Scaling manufacturing while maintaining performance reliability

Europe’s evolving solid-state battery landscape

How is solid electrolyte development progressing across Europe?

Across Europe, academic research hubs in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are actively exploring multiple solid-state battery approaches, Winter stated. While industry interest is strong, many companies remain in the evaluation phase, assessing competing technologies and performance trade-offs.

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“It is not decided yet which solid-state battery system will be favored. There are also expectations that more than one system can make it to the market,” he noted.


Current trends:

  • Strong academic activity in regional research hubs
  • Industry-led evaluation of competing technologies
  • Potential emergence of multiple solid-state systems rather than a single dominant solution

Recycling challenges and the need for transparency

What are the main barriers to efficient and sustainable battery recycling?

“Recycling will play a major role for the access for critical raw materials,” Winter stated.


However, existing recycling processes are often fragmented, with different stages performed by separate organizations or at different locations, he explained. Collaboration between recyclers, materials suppliers, battery manufacturers, and automotive companies is becoming increasingly important.


“Furthermore, the still missing battery passport is an issue, since the spent batteries are a black box in terms of material content and handling safety.”


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Key barriers to recycling:

  • Fragmented recycling workflows across multiple stakeholders
  • Limited transparency around battery composition and safety
  • Lack of standardized battery passports to guide recycling processes

Industry partnerships accelerate analytical innovation

How can partnerships with companies like Agilent help overcome analytical bottlenecks in battery research?

Collaboration between researchers and analytical technology providers can help accelerate innovation by aligning instrumentation development with emerging scientific needs.


“A direct cooperation is always beneficial for both partners,” noted Winter. “Needs for modification in the instrumentation due to evolving research questions can be addressed and discussed. Additionally, future analytical needs due to ever-changing battery chemistries can be directly addressed with new instrumentation workflows.”


Such collaborations also facilitate shared visibility through joint publications and presentations, helping advance the field collectively.


Benefits of collaborative partnerships:

  • Tailored instrumentation development based on evolving research needs
  • Faster adaptation to new battery chemistries and analytical challenges
  •  Shared knowledge exchange through collaborative research outputs


In summary, global battery innovation is increasingly shaped by the need to balance performance, sustainability, and scalability as demand accelerates across multiple sectors.


Advances in analytical science are helping researchers better understand degradation mechanisms, optimize material compatibility, and accelerate the development of next-generation chemistries.


Key takeaways:

  • Sustainability and raw material security are driving interest in alternative chemistries and improved recycling strategies
  • Advanced analytical techniques are critical for understanding degradation pathways and enabling performance optimization
  • Collaboration across research, industry, and analytical technology partners is accelerating innovation and commercialization

 

This content includes text that has been created with the assistance of generative AI and has undergone editorial review before publishing. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

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Meet the Author
A picture of Anna MacDonald
Anna MacDonald
Senior Science Editor
After obtaining a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia, Anna worked as a scientific conference producer before joining Technology Networks. As part of her role, Anna helps to coordinate coverage, working with key opinion leaders from industry and academia to produce content across all communities.
Interviewing
Black and white headshot of Professor Martin Winter.
Martin Winter, PhD
Founder and Scientific Director
Martin Winter has been researching in the field of electrochemical energy storage and conversion for more than 35 years. His focus is on the development of new materials, components and cell design for lithium-ion, lithium- metal and alternative battery systems. Martin Winter currently holds a professorship for “Materials Science, Energy and Electrochemistry” at the Institute of Physical Chemistry at the University of Münster, Germany. Furthermore, Martin Winter is founder and scientific director of MEET Battery Research Center at the University of Münster. Since 2015, he is also founding director of Helmholtz Institute Münster (HI MS) “Ionics in Energy Storage”. In addition, Martin Winter is spokesperson of the Advisory Board of the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), former spokesperson of the LIB2015 Innovation Alliance and spokesperson of the ongoing "Battery2020" project initiative of the BMFTR. He is the current spokesperson for the BMFTR's ongoing “B@TS” initiative. Martin Winter has received more than 60 scientific awards, including the Carl Wagner Memorial Award and the Alessandro Volta Medal of the Electrochemical Society (ECS), the Research and Technology Awards of the ECS and the International Battery Materials Association (IBA), the Federal Cross of Merit 1st Class and the Research Award 2018 of the University of Münster. He is a Fellow of the ECS and the International Society of Electrochemistry (ISE) and an elected member of the National Academy of Science and Engineering Acatech. He holds the Faraday Medal of the Royal Chemical Society and the Alessandro Volta Medal of the ECS, as well as the Arfvedson-Schlenk Prize of the German Chemical Society and the Braunschweig Research Prize. He is an honorary professor of National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech in Taipei) and National Cheng Kung University (Tainan, Taiwan).
Reviewed By
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Science Writer and Editor
Rhianna-lily graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BSc in biomedicine and completed her MSc by Research in microbiology at the Quadram Institute Bioscience in 2023. Her research primarily focused on the gut microbiome in pregnant women throughout gestation. During her MSc, she developed a passion for science communication and later joined Technology Networks as a Science Writer and Editor, where she works with the news team to cover the latest breaking news and produce Teach Me in 10 videos.
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