Cryo-EM Research Is Changing the Way We Look at Neurodegenerative Diseases

Tau proteins play a critical role in the assembly and structure of neuronal microtubules. Improper folding of tau causes abnormal accumulation of the proteins into highly structured filaments, or “fibrils”, which agglomerate into microscopically visible “tangles”. More than 20 neurological diseases – including Alzheimer’s disease –are characterized by this disfunction in tau and are collectively called tauopathies. Most of these disorders have been linked to mutations in the tau gene.





While tauopathies can easily be identified post-mortem by the presence of fibril tangles in brain cells, current structural biology research seeks to understand the formation of individual filaments at a molecular scale. The ultimate goal is to obtain a clear understanding of how misfolded tau aggregates and to develop effective therapeutics that disrupt this process and stop the associated disease. Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) has emerged as a critical tool in the structural analysis of tau filaments, as techniques such as single particle analysis can reveal near-atomic-resolution details of the aggregation process. Cryo-EM has already been used to solve structures related to several tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Pick's disease and cortico-basal degeneration.





Understanding the structure of tau protein filaments





In the growing area of structure-based drug design, development of targeted therapeutics inherently relies on the quality and resolution of the structural information. Tauopathies are no exception, and effective treatment will likely require clear understanding of the entire process from initial protein misfolding all the way to the formation of the final fibril tangles. Notably, it has been found that different tauopathies are characterized by distinct tau folds. There are now efforts to perform structure-based classification of tauopathies, providing a hierarchical organization based on filament fold. By understanding how tauopathies are related, researchers can deconvolute the specifics of disease progression and eventually develop highly specific, targeted treatments.





Leveraging cryo-EM to advance tauopathy research





The study of tau aggregation requires controlled inspection of intermediates within the assembly process. As these observations cannot always be practically made in vivo, protein fragments are often used as in vitro model systems of protein aggregation. Assembling and characterizing tau filaments that reflect in vivo structures would be a critical step toward a clearer understanding of fibril formation and what role it plays in disease. Cryo-EM is well-suited for the study of these transient structures, as samples are vitrified once the desired level of assembly has been reached, essentially taking a “snapshot” that can be examined for the duration of the experiment.





Until recently, researchers have been unable to replicate the exact tau structures found in vivo, as buffer conditions in vitro often fail to mimic the cellular environment, and fragments do not always follow the same aggregation pathways as the full-length protein. This results not only in different protein-protein interactions, but even proto-filaments with the same components but with significantly different structures (ultrastructural polymorphs). Molecular-scale classification is often needed to differentiate between these aggregates, but this can be time consuming, and many techniques require that the sample contains only a single structure. With cryo-EM single particle analysis, multiple polymorphs can be distinguished not just between different samples, but even within the same solution, as structurally similar classes can be grouped during data processing.





Projected slices taken perpendicular through the helical axis of tau filaments in order to show the interactions of individual tau proteins within the fibrils. Image courtesy of Sofia Lovstam, LMB, Cambridge.





In a recent eLife publication, researchers used a high-throughput cryo-EM workflow to test a broad range of conditions for in vitro tau aggregation. They were able to determine 76 discreet tau filament structures, including several that reflected the in vivo conformations of tau found in disease. 27 of these structures were also entirely novel, broadening our foundational understanding of tau assembly.





During their survey of sample preparation conditions, they noted that tau aggregation was highly dependent on the cations present in solution. While magnesium and calcium cations caused the formation of the paired helical filaments found in Alzheimer’s disease, sodium caused tau folds that matched those seen in chronic traumatic encephalopathy. This reinforces the critical role that ionic conditions play in the aggregation propensity and final structure of tau assemblies.





While this tau study focused on matching in vitro assembly to in vivo structures, there have also been efforts to analyze filaments extracted directly from donated brain tissue (ex vivo) of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Cryo-EM successfully imaged fibrils composed of amyloid-beta, a protein which is also found to aggregate in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Clear characterization of ex vivo fibrils could lead to the development of better in vitro models for these diseases, as well as therapeutics that inhibit assembly.





Notably, this kind of high-throughput structural characterization is only possible thanks to novel advances in cryo-EM technology and workflows. Initial screening was conducted at lower resolution with rapid, software-guided characterization that quickly identified optimal areas of the vitrified samples for further imaging on a higher-resolution instrument. The subsequent data analysis was also greatly accelerated by software automation that performed much of the image processing without manual input from the researchers.





The future of tauopathy treatment





Despite our increasing understanding of tauopathies, there are still no approved treatments that stop the progression of these diseases. The studies above highlight the dramatic effects that the cellular environment can play in the aggregation propensity and structure of tau and other amyloid-like proteins. There is a pressing need for structural information, not just in vitro but ideally within the cellular context, to guide the development of targeted treatments that are tailored to halt specific protein interactions.





Cryo-electron microscopy is ideally suited to provide this critical information, particularly with the increasing interconnectivity of complementary cryo-EM techniques, such as single particle analysis and cryo-tomography. Automated workflows give researchers a clear and reliable way to generate structures that once would have taken weeks, if not months, to obtain. By lowering the barrier of data collection, research can focus on optimizing experimental conditions to more accurately represent in vivo information, and eventually see the behavior of potential therapeutics down to a molecular scale. This level of information promises to revolutionize our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases and the pace at which we can discover and test potential treatments for these debilitating diseases.





About the Authors:

Abhay Kotecha is a manager, application scientists at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Alex Ilitchev is a scientific writer at Thermo Fisher Scientific.