LC Hardware Is Becoming a Key Driver of Lab Efficiency

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As analytical laboratories face mounting pressure to do more with less, the focus is shifting from incremental chemistry improvements to a more fundamental question: how reliable is the hardware underpinning everyday workflows?

In high-throughput environments—particularly those working with complex or “dirty” matrices—instrument downtime, column failures, and repeated method interventions can significantly erode productivity and increase operational costs.

As a result, there is growing interest in hardware innovations that can improve system robustness, reduce maintenance requirements, and support more consistent analytical performance.

At ASMS, Technology Networks spoke with Eric Lavold, vice president of product management and strategy at Phenomenex, a Danaher company, about the rationale behind the company's Endrix Long Life LC system and what it reveals about evolving customer demands.

In this interview, he explored how hardware innovation is tackling long-standing bottlenecks in liquid chromatography (LC), delivering measurable gains in uptime, and aligning with broader market pressures for efficiency and cost control.

Addressing LC column failures and downtime

What is Endrix Long Life LC, and what problem were you trying to solve with this launch?

Lavold framed the development of Endrix Long Life LC columns as a response to a persistent—and costly—challenge in LC analytical workflows: instrument downtime driven by column degradation and maintenance requirements.

“Endrix Long Life LC column hardware is the next iteration of Phenomenex Hardware, and what we're trying to solve is customer downtime. Increasingly, the customers must get more done with less, and our goal was less downtime due to column-related failures- hands-on,” he said.

At its core, the column hardware was designed to reduce the frequency of column changes and limit the need for user intervention.

An issue in LC workflows is the buildup of particulate matter within columns, especially when analyzing complex biological or environmental samples. Over time, this accumulation compromises performance and leads to failures.

This “has been a situation for many years, and so through this new design, all of that really goes away,” said Lavold.

By mitigating particulate buildup and extending column lifetimes, the platform directly supports two critical performance metrics: uptime and efficiency.

Reducing LC downtime with durable columns:

Column failures remain a major contributor to LC system downtime.

Particulate buildup from complex matrices is a primary cause of reduced column lifespan.

Endrix Long Life columns target these issues through hardware redesign, not just chemistry optimization.

Why LC column hardware innovation is overdue

What’s different here that users are going to notice?

While much of the recent innovation in LC has focused on stationary phase chemistry—developing new surface coatings and materials—Lavold highlighted a relative lack of progress in hardware robustness.

“A lot of what we've seen, and even done, in the past is really around surface chemistry,” he said. “But not a lot has been focused on hardware.”

“As far as robustness of the actual column and the performance, not much has been done in 40 or 50 years,” Lavold added.

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This observation underscores a broader industry trend: particle and surface chemistry innovation has advanced rapidly to support emerging modalities, such as biologics and complex small molecules, but the physical durability of columns has lagged behind.

“We really wanted to focus on robustness that enables customers to confidently start at 5 pm one afternoon, come in the next morning at 9 am, and not experience overnight failures.” — Eric Lavold.

Why LC hardware still lags behind:

LC innovation has historically prioritized chemistry over hardware.

Column robustness has seen limited advancement over several decades.

Hardware durability is becoming a competitive differentiator in LC systems.

Translating longer column lifetimes into measurable gains

How does a longer lifetime translate to measurable terms for a typical lab?

Beyond conceptual benefits, Lavold provided concrete data on performance improvements.

“What we're seeing is around an average of ~40% more uptime with challenging matrices, so you're going to have less column change outs and less sample prep time at the front end,” he said.

This increase in uptime translates into several downstream efficiencies. Reduced column replacement means fewer interruptions to workflows, while reduced sample preparation requirements lowers both labor costs and sample preparation complexity.

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One advantage is the elimination—or reduced reliance—on guard columns, which are typically used to protect analytical columns from contamination but add complexity and cost.

He also emphasized ease of adoption: “It's essentially a ‘plug-and-play’. You're not going to have to do anything different for new method development or to run existing methods.”

The long-term financial impact is equally important. Fewer column replacements and reduced sample preparation requirements all contribute to a lower total cost of ownership.

Lavold summarized this dual benefit:

“Short term—no change, which is the nice part. Long term is in the cost savings of reduced downtime.”

Boost uptime and cut LC costs:

Up to 40% increased uptime was observed in challenging matrix applications.

Reduced column replacements and maintenance lower both direct and indirect costs.

Plug-and-play integration minimizes workflow disruption.

How cost pressures and efficiency demands are reshaping LC adoption

How does this launch reflect a wider shift in the market right now?

Lavold positioned the Endrix Long Life columns within a broader industry context defined by economic and operational constraints. Laboratories are increasingly under pressure to optimize resources, driven by rising costs across multiple fronts.

“What customers are asking for is uptime and efficiency. With a lot of the cost pressures going on, customers are really looking to cut costs and reduce time,” he said.

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These pressures span across consumables, staffing, and infrastructure, making efficiency gains not just desirable but essential. As a result, technologies that deliver sustainable performance with minimal intervention are gaining traction.

This is what is driving Phenomenex, “supporting those customers and giving them something that will last longer and cost them less,” Lavold said.

This shift signals a move toward value-based purchasing decisions, where the total cost of ownership and operational reliability outweigh incremental performance gains.

Rising demand for high-uptime LC-related technologies:

Cost pressures are driving demand for higher uptime and efficiency.

Labs are prioritizing technologies that reduce labor and consumable costs.

Long-lasting, low-maintenance solutions align with current procurement strategies.

Redefining LC performance through hardware innovation The Endrix Long Life LC columns reflect a broader evolution in analytical science—one that prioritizes reliability, efficiency, and long-term value over incremental gains in separation chemistry alone. As Lavold highlighted, the ability to maintain performance in challenging conditions, reduce downtime, and simplify workflows are now central to laboratory success. Overall key takeaways: Hardware innovation is emerging as a critical factor in LC performance.

Extended column lifetimes and reduced maintenance directly improve lab productivity.

Market demand is shifting toward solutions that deliver sustainable uptime and cost efficiency.

This content includes text that has been created with the assistance of generative AI and has undergone editorial review before publishing. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.