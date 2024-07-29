Separation Scientists Convene To Discuss the Field’s Hottest Topics

Read time: 4 minutes

Collaborating, sharing ideas and progress and discussing challenges are all vitally important aspects of achieving success in the scientific world. They help us to solve problems, tap into skills, knowledge and facilities we need and can bring a fresh perspective that helps to accelerate research. Scientific meetings and symposia are therefore understandably key opportunities for scientists of all disciplines, career stages and industries to achieve this — the separation sciences are no exception.





The 28th International Symposium on Separation Sciences (ISSS2024) will be held in Messina, Italy on September 22–25, 2024, featuring oral and poster presentations as well as opportunities for the competitive to demonstrate their separation science prowess.



We spoke to Dr. Mariosimone Zoccali from the University of Messina, Italy and member of the scientific committee of ISSS2024, about some of the key themes that will be discussed, why it’s an important event in the separation science calendar and some of the hottest topics in the field.



Karen Steward (KS): Can you tell us about some of the key themes that ISSS2024 will focus on?



Mariosimone Zoccali (MZ): ISSS2024 will focus on both fundamental and practical aspects of separation and detection methods, including hyphenated, multidimensional and miniaturized separation techniques. The comprehensive scientific program will cover a range of topics such as gas and liquid chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography and capillary electrophoresis. Attendees will explore applications across various fields, including environmental, food, pharmaceutical, clinical, forensic, natural product and industrial analysis.



KS: Are there any speakers at the event that you would particularly like to highlight?



MZ: We have 23 invited speakers internationally recognized at the ISSS2024 from both academia and industry who will provide insights into the latest research and technological advancements. Notably, the symposium will be chaired by Professor Luigi Mondello from the University of Messina and Dr. Danilo Corradini from the CNR Institute for Biological Systems in Rome. Their leadership, along with contributions from other prominent figures in the field, aims to foster an engaging environment for knowledge exchange and collaboration.



KS: Why is this an important event for the separation science community as a whole and more specifically for the different groups, such as students, early career scientists, experts, researchers, regulators and industry professionals who attend?



MZ: ISSS2024 is a crucial event for the separation science community because it provides a platform for scientists and practitioners to present and discuss the latest progress in separation techniques. The symposium offers excellent networking opportunities, allowing attendees to engage with peers, establish collaborations and discuss innovative ideas. Special sessions for young scientists, scholarships, awards for outstanding contributions and various contests encourage excellence and innovation, making it particularly beneficial for students and early career scientists. The event also includes an exhibition showcasing the latest instruments and consumables, which is valuable for researchers, regulators and industry professionals.



KS: How have technological advances influenced the field in the last decade



MZ: Technological advances in the past decade have significantly influenced the field of separation sciences by enhancing the capabilities and applications of separation techniques. Innovations in hyphenated and multidimensional techniques, miniaturization and improvements in detection methods have led to more efficient, accurate and comprehensive analyses across various scientific and industrial areas. These advancements are continuously integrated into the symposium's program, reflecting the ongoing evolution of the field.



KS: Sustainability is an increasingly important consideration for many companies and organizations. How is this being reflected in the conference program?



MZ: While the specific details on sustainability initiatives for ISSS2024 are not explicitly mentioned, it is common for such conferences to integrate sustainability into their program through topics on green chemistry, sustainable practices in laboratory settings and environmentally friendly analytical methods. The focus on innovative techniques and advancements likely includes discussions on how these methods can contribute to sustainability goals in various applications.



KS: Were there any challenges in the separation sciences field raised during ISSS2023 that you are hoping to be able to address in the presentations this year?



MZ: Miniaturization, the role of quality-by-design approaches in separation science and the proliferation of hyphenated techniques, either attained by coupling two or more separation systems or by the online combination of separation techniques with an advanced detection technology, are among the hottest topics that we hope will be addressed at ISSS 2024. Also auspicated are presentations and discussions on the role that artificial intelligence is playing in separation science, both in today’s state-of-the-art and future developments.



Dr. Mariosimone Zoccali was speaking to Dr. Karen Steward, Senior Scientific Specialist for Technology Networks.



About the interviewee







Mariosimone Zoccali has been assistant professor in analytical chemistry at the University of Messina (Department of Mathematical and Computer Science, Physical Sciences and Earth Sciences) since July 2022. His research is focused on the development of multidimensional chromatographic instrumentation and software (gas chromatography (GC)×GC, liquid chromatography (LC)–GC, LC–GC×GC, supercritical fluid extraction– supercritical fluid chromatography (SFE–SFC)), coupled to state-of-the-art mass spectrometry (MS) for the study of complex matrices constituents and contaminants. Mariosimone has authored or co-authored 72 articles and 7 book chapters. He was involved in the organizing and scientific committees of different international analytical symposiums. He has been directly involved with the development of award-winning instrumentation. In particular, he assembled a five-dimensional instrument consisting of an LC system combined with a comprehensive two-dimensional GC–triple quadrupole MS instrument. He has been the recipient of the international “John B. Philips Award” at the International GC×GC symposium in 2022, the national “2021 Young Researcher Award” conferred by the Analytical Chemistry Division of the Italian Chemical Society and the “2018 Young Researcher Award” conferred by the Interdivisional Group of Separation Science of the Italian Chemical Society. He is also leader of working group three of the EuChemS-DAC Sample Preparation Study Group. In 2023 he became the principal investigator of a research project titled “gReen analytical methods for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) detection in extra virgin olive oil (EVOO): From lABoratory to smart LabEl”.