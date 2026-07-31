Supporting LGBTQIA+ Students in STEMM: In Conversation With Barbara Belmont

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In this interview with Technology Networks , Belmont discusses how she rediscovered her love for teaching, the barriers faced by young LGBTQIA+ people beginning their careers in STEMM, and the importance of bringing your authentic self to the work that you do.

Belmont is also a long-time advocate and champion for broadening participation in STEMM. She is an out lesbian and was inducted as a Fellow of the American Chemical Society (ACS) in 2013 in recognition of her work in science communication, the promotion of STEMM education and careers through teaching and public outreach, and for increasing lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender visibility and inclusion at the national level. In 2017, she was awarded the Walt Westman Award by Out to Innovate (formerly the National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals) for her extensive volunteer work supporting the organization.

Belmont is an expert in the analysis of volatile organic compounds used in consumer products, having spent more than three decades at the helm of a small independent testing laboratory, where she specialized in analytical method development and validation, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy , and gas chromatography .

Barbara Belmont is a lecturer in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry at California State University, Dominguez Hills, where she teaches analytical chemistry.

Alexander Beadle (AB): Alexander Beadle Science Writer & Editor Technology Networks Alexander Beadle is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. Learn about our editorial policies What is the main focus of your research/teaching, and why does it interest you?

Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE (Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE): Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE Lecturer California State University, Dominguez Hills Barbara Belmont has been a lecturer at California State University, Dominguez Hills in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry since 2002, full-time since 2016. She mentors undergraduate research in natural products analysis, electroanalytical chemistry, organic chemical analysis, and laboratory curriculum development. Learn about our editorial policies

I teach analytical chemistry, a branch of chemistry concerned with answering questions like “what is it?” or “what is its concentration?”

As an undergraduate chemistry major, I was fascinated by the machines that were used to determine the identity or purity of the products that we made in the organic chemistry lab. My love for “The Machines” has only grown over the years, as I enjoy technology as well as chemistry.

My research themes revolve around 1) method development or gadget-building to support lab experiments that will help undergraduates understand a lecture concept and 2) supporting undergraduates to learn new skills and manage a personal project of their choosing. Besides my beloved Machines, I’m fascinated by how young adults learn, and I try to facilitate their transitions from immature learner to mature learner. Quite often, a personal project serves as a conduit for this transition.

AB: Alexander Beadle Science Writer & Editor Technology Networks Alexander Beadle is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. Learn about our editorial policies Can you tell us more about your career path and the work you currently do in STEM education/advocacy?

Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE: Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE Lecturer California State University, Dominguez Hills Barbara Belmont has been a lecturer at California State University, Dominguez Hills in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry since 2002, full-time since 2016. She mentors undergraduate research in natural products analysis, electroanalytical chemistry, organic chemical analysis, and laboratory curriculum development. Learn about our editorial policies

My career path is very different from most academics. My first career goal was to be a high school math teacher. When I went to college, I decided to add biology to my math major so I could be a high school math and science teacher. When I finally took chemistry, I liked it better than biology and enjoyed the applied math. By the time I graduated, my career goal was to become a college chemistry teacher. That meant I needed to go to grad school.

My first quarter at grad school was a disaster. I was unprepared for the rigor and time commitment, I was underprepared academically, and I was distracted by my coming out process. I “flunked” out of grad school with courtesy C’s and entered the general STEMM workforce. My first role was as a clinical laboratory assistant (3 months) using radioimmunoassays to test protein and steroid hormones in blood samples; my next role was as a research chemist (3 years) formulating urethane and acrylic composites for the personal care industry; my next role was as an analytical chemist (2 years) at an independent testing lab. My next move was to a start-up competitor testing lab, where I worked for the next 38 years. I got my “teaching” jones satisfied through public outreach activities on behalf of my professional societies.

At some point, around year 18 at the testing lab, I had the opportunity to join the professional science master’s program at Illinois Institute of Technology through distance learning. This coursework master’s program was geared toward working analytical chemists and was perfect for my needs. While a “grad student”, I taught an undergraduate chemistry lab as a favor to a colleague. And suddenly I remembered how much I had wanted to teach college chemistry!

As time went on, I was given more and more teaching responsibility, and ultimately formally converted to full-time lecturer status. I held both full-time jobs from 2011 to 2021. In 2021, I closed the independent testing lab so I could finish out my remaining productive years solely as a chemistry instructor (which is sort of like being a high school math teacher).

What I like about teaching at my institution in particular is the opportunity to support students who are the first in their families to go to college. My colleagues and I are committed to delivering a high-quality education, as well as significant hands-on and one-on-one training through research opportunities. My contributions to science are indirect and involve mentoring young people in STEMM, advocating for equality and equity in access to STEMM professions, providing infrastructure support to professional societies, and spreading the good word of science to the public. I help recruit and retain people in STEMM and serve as a self-appointed science ambassador to the broader community through public outreach.

AB: Alexander Beadle Science Writer & Editor Technology Networks Alexander Beadle is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. Learn about our editorial policies Was there a particular person or experience that motivated you to choose a career in science?

Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE: Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE Lecturer California State University, Dominguez Hills Barbara Belmont has been a lecturer at California State University, Dominguez Hills in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry since 2002, full-time since 2016. She mentors undergraduate research in natural products analysis, electroanalytical chemistry, organic chemical analysis, and laboratory curriculum development. Learn about our editorial policies

My high school math teacher gave me an award, so of course, I wanted to be like her (I might also have had a crush on her). I had always been interested in science, in particular, computers and the Apollo missions. My transition to chemistry was not planned at all, but I knew it was the right thing to focus on once I took it in college.

AB: Alexander Beadle Science Writer & Editor Technology Networks Alexander Beadle is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. Learn about our editorial policies What are the main barriers for LGBTQIA+ people entering and progressing in STEMM, and what could be done to support them?

Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE: Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE Lecturer California State University, Dominguez Hills Barbara Belmont has been a lecturer at California State University, Dominguez Hills in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry since 2002, full-time since 2016. She mentors undergraduate research in natural products analysis, electroanalytical chemistry, organic chemical analysis, and laboratory curriculum development. Learn about our editorial policies

Most LGBTQIA+ people are invisible, so a young LGBTQIA+ person entering STEMM is likely to feel like they are “the only one” like themselves. Those who can openly bring their authentic self to mentoring and teaching can serve as role models and inspiration.

Many people still carry the notion that being openly LGBTQIA+ could jeopardize career success, or even success as a student. Whether such danger is true, or whether ignorant but well-meaning people propagate that notion, the result is anxiety about living authentically as an LGBTQIA+ person. Legislation against discrimination, corporate commitment to diversity and equity, and progressive social change that champions inclusion and fairness will help drive this notion out of the conversation.

Many young people are still discovering their queerness, and this can be distracting (at the very least) and disastrous regarding family support (at the very worst) while still in school. Open, frank, and inclusive conversations about mental health and self-care should be the norm so that young people are aware of resources and support available.

AB: Alexander Beadle Science Writer & Editor Technology Networks Alexander Beadle is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. Learn about our editorial policies What do you enjoy most about working in STEMM? What would you say are your proudest achievements?

Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE: Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE Lecturer California State University, Dominguez Hills Barbara Belmont has been a lecturer at California State University, Dominguez Hills in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry since 2002, full-time since 2016. She mentors undergraduate research in natural products analysis, electroanalytical chemistry, organic chemical analysis, and laboratory curriculum development. Learn about our editorial policies

Besides teaching, I really enjoy knowing how the physical universe works and what materials are made of. I accumulated a tremendous amount of knowledge in my 42 years in the industry workforce, and now I use that to bring real-life examples to my teaching.

My proudest achievements include: Being named our university’s Faculty/Lecturer of the Year in 2023, nominated by my colleagues.

Being featured as an LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer in the C&E News Out & Proud Issue in 2022 for my LGBTQIA+ inclusion advocacy within the ACS.

Being awarded the Walt Westman Award by Out to Innovate in 2017, for my long-time volunteer work to support Out to Innovate (formerly known as National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals).

Being inducted as an ACS Fellow in 2013, nominated by my local ACS governance colleagues.

Completing my professional science master’s in analytical chemistry in 2004, which gave me an opportunity to teach at the college level.

AB: Alexander Beadle Science Writer & Editor Technology Networks Alexander Beadle is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. Learn about our editorial policies If you could give one piece of advice to young LGBTQIA+ researchers beginning their career, what would it be?

Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE: Barbara Belmont, MSc, ACUE Lecturer California State University, Dominguez Hills Barbara Belmont has been a lecturer at California State University, Dominguez Hills in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry since 2002, full-time since 2016. She mentors undergraduate research in natural products analysis, electroanalytical chemistry, organic chemical analysis, and laboratory curriculum development. Learn about our editorial policies