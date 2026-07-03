Virtual Metalens Technology Makes For More Flexible Infrared Imaging

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Scientists have discovered a new technology that can control light in ways that traditional lenses and optical materials can’t.





As demonstrated in a new paper published in the journal Advanced Photonics Nexus, researchers from Nottingham Trent University (NTU) have developed a new optical focusing mechanism—a virtual metalens—that can be precisely tuned for better infrared (IR) imaging.





Traditionally, IR imaging has relied on special IR cameras that make use of narrow-bandgap semiconductors to visualize images. However, these cameras are constrained by this bandgap and so are only sensitive across certain chunks of the full IR range.





Recently, metamaterials—specifically, nonlinear metasurfaces—have been investigated as a way to “bend” light and turn invisible IR signals into visible images, allowing imaging to be done with conventional visible-light cameras. While this is a significant step forward and can enable broadband imaging, these physical metasurfaces—also known as metalenses—are inherently “fixed.” They operate using engineered nanomaterials, which, once built into the metalens, cannot change their shape.





In contrast, the new virtual metalens developed by the NTU team makes use of a spatial light modulator to effectively “tune” the metalens pixel-by-pixel, allowing the same device to perform many different functions. To learn more about the virtual metalens and the impacts this could have on infrared imaging, as well as the wider spheres of optics and microscopy, Technology Networks spoke with study author Prof. Mohsen Rahmani, a distinguished professor of optics and photonics at NTU.