Atmospheric Water Vapor Measurements Improved With Open-Air Spectroscopy

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Atmospheric Water Vapor Measurements Improved With Open-Air Spectroscopy"

Researchers have shown that a new mid-infrared spectrometer can precisely measure the ratios of different forms of water — known as isotopologues — in atmospheric water vapor through open air in a little over 15 minutes. Isotopologue ratios, which can be affected by land-based water evaporation and plant transpiration, are used to develop models of climate change and to understand how water is transported globally in the atmosphere.





“Open-path sensing using dual frequency combs may make atmospheric water vapor isotopologue sensing simpler and easier to apply in remote environments. A broader network of isotopologue measurements will contribute to improved numerical weather modeling. The long beam paths achievable using the dual-comb technique will enable spatially resolved studies of water vapor transport over natural ecosystems as well as human-engineered ones (e.g. farms),” explained researcher Daniel Herman, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). “Future vertical column measurements using combs might also improve calibration procedures for isotopologue measurement using satellites. In addition, sensing of water vapor with dual combs can also compliment other emerging air quality applications of broadband mid-infrared spectroscopy.”





Daniel Herman from NIST will present the new findings at the Optica Imaging and Applied Optics Congress, 11 – 15 July 2022. Herman’s talk is scheduled for 11 July 2022, at 11:45 AM PDT.





Today, scientists rely on networks of point sensors to analyze isotopologues in atmospheric water vapor. Although these networks are expanding, they require careful calibration to maintain accuracy over time and between sites. Detecting water vapor in an open-air path may eliminate the need for calibration and make it easier to capture large-scale evaporation above reservoirs or over entire watersheds.





However, accurately detecting multiple water vapor isotopologues in the air requires a mid-infrared spectrometer with high spectral resolution, high accuracy and fast measurement rates. To accomplish this, Herman and colleagues developed a new open-path mid-infrared dual-comb spectrometer (DCS) that uses near-infrared femtosecond laser pulses and specially designed waveguides to create broadband mid-infrared pulses in a compact package.





The researchers tested the new instrument by using it to take measurements over a 760-meter path at the Platteville Atmospheric Observatory in Colorado. They found that the instrument could operate in the field for weeks at a time without requiring intervention. This allowed them to acquire several months of data during a variety of weather conditions and temperatures.





The measurements obtained using the DCS correlated well with those acquired using a point sensor network, showing the potential for open-path DCS in characterizing atmospheric water vapor.





Herman adds, “In order to expand isotopologue measurement networks, we are working to improve the accuracy of our technique by analyzing systematics in the detection setup. The sensitivity of the technique can be improved by using higher power combs to enable longer paths. Also, balanced detection technology will be implemented in the future to decrease technical noise.”





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.