Efficient Optical Microresonators Open the Door to New Sensor Technology

CU Boulder researchers have built high performing optical microresonators opening the door for new sensor technologies. At its simplest form, a microresonator is a tiny device that can trap light and build up its intensity. Once the intensity is high enough, researchers can perform unique light operations.



“Our work is about using less optical power with these resonators for future uses,” said Bright Lu, a fourth-year doctoral student in electrical and computer engineering and a lead author on the study. “One day these microresonators can be adapted for a wide range of sensors from navigation to identifying chemicals.”



For this endeavor published in Applied Physics Letters, the team focused on ‘racetrack’ resonators, named for their elongated shape that resembles a running track.



Specifically, researchers used ‘Euler curves’ - a type of smooth curve also found in road and railway design. Just as cars can’t make sharp right-angle turns in motion, light can not be forced into abrupt bends.



“These racetrack curves minimize bending loss,” said Won Park, Sheppard Professor of Electrical Engineering, a co-advisor on the study. “Our design choice was a key innovation of this project.”



By guiding light smoothly through the resonator, they dramatically reduced light loss, allowing photons to circulate longer and interact more strongly inside the device.



If too much light is lost, Lu says, high light intensities can’t be achieved for these microresonators to operate at the needed performance.



Made in Colorado

Incredibly small in size, the microresonators were built using the Colorado Shared Instrumentation in Nanofabrication and Characterization (COSINC) clean room’s new electron beam lithography system.



The facility provides a highly-controlled environment required to work at the microscopic scales that can lead to reliable device performance.





Many optical and photonic devices are smaller than the width of a piece of paper, meaning even tiny dust particles or surface imperfections can disrupt how light travels through a material.

“Traditional lithography uses photons and is fundamentally limited by the wavelength of light,” Lu said. “However, electron beam lithography has no such constraint. With electrons, we can realize our structures with sub-nanometer resolution, which is critical for our microresonators.” For Lu, the hands-on fabrication process was a fulfilling aspect of the project.

“Clean rooms are just cool and you’re working with these massive, precise machines and then you get to see images of structures you made only microns wide. Turning a thin film of glass into a working optical circuit is really satisfying.”

A key success from the work was the ability of the researchers to use chalcogenides, a broad term encompassing a family of specialized semiconductor glasses.



“These chalcogenides are excellent materials for photonics because of their high transparency and nonlinearity,” said Park. “Our work represents one of the best performing devices using chalcogenides, if not the best.”

Chalcogenides were helpful since they have strong transparency for light to pass through the device at high intensities needed for microresonators. However, the materials are not easy to process for the device, so there’s a balancing act to tread.

“Chalcogenides are difficult, but rewarding materials to operate for photonic nonlinear devices,” said Professor Juilet Gopinath, who has worked on this project with Park for more than ten years. “Our results showed that minimizing the bend loss enables ultra-low loss devices comparable to state-of-the-art in other materials platforms.”

Measuring light at the microscale

Once fabricated, the microresonators were handed off for testing, work led by James Erikson, a physics PhD student specializing in laser-based measurements. He carefully aligned lasers with microscopic waveguides, coupling light into and out of the device while monitoring how it behaved inside.





They looked for ‘dips’ within the data in transmitted light that indicate resonance as photons get trapped. By analyzing the shape of those dips, they were able to extract properties like absorption and thermal effects.



“The most obvious indicator of device quality is the shape of the resonances and we want them to be deep and narrow, like a needle piercing through the signal background,” said Erikson. “We’ve been chasing this kind of resonator for a long time, and when we saw the sharp resonances on this new device we knew right away that we’d finally cracked the code.”



Erikson added, to make a good device you need to know how much light will be absorbed versus transmitted. Thermal effects become important when adding laser power as you run the risk of damaging the device.



“The way most materials interact with light also changes depending on the temperature of the material,” said Erikson, “so as a device heats up its properties can change and cause it to work differently.”



In the future, the microresonators could be used for compact microlasers, advanced chemical and biological sensors and even tools for quantum metrology and networking.



“Many photonic components from lasers, modulators and detectors are being developed and microresonators like ours will help tie all of those pieces together,” said Lu. “Eventually, the goal is to build something you could hand to a manufacturer and create hundreds of thousands of them.”





Reference: Lu B, Erikson JW, Xu B, et al. Ultrahigh-Q chalcogenide micro-racetrack resonators. Appl Phys Lett. 2026;128(8):081103. doi: 10.1063/5.0305459





