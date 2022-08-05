Endocrine Disrupting Chemical Mixtures Found To Cause Hepatic Toxicity

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Endocrine Disrupting Chemical Mixtures Found To Cause Hepatic Toxicity"

Humans are constantly exposed to harmful endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), including phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA) through cosmetics and plastics. Now scientists from South Korea have demonstrated that EDCs, particularly in mixture forms, may damage the mammalian liver and cause metabolic diseases. While mice exposed to these compounds at permissible human exposure limits suffered minimal effects, their liver function was greatly affected by higher levels of EDCs because of disruptions in genetic and non-genetic pathways.





We are increasingly being exposed to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) that interfere with the normal functioning of our hormones. Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which are widely used in consumer products including plastics, aluminum cans, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, are well-known EDCs.





Since both BPA and phthalates are structurally similar to steroid hormones that regulate chemical signaling in the body, they are capable of manipulating and disrupting hormonal functions. The liver, the seat of energy metabolism and xenobiotic detoxification, is the main target of these EDCs. The liver converts these EDCs into non-toxic water-soluble metabolites for excretion via urine. However, this biotransformation process generates reactive intermediates that accumulate in the liver, causing cell death and organ failure.





Studies involving animal models and human urine samples have confirmed the positive correlation between exposure to individual EDCs and abnormal liver function. However, they fail to consider real-life scenarios where uncontrolled multi-chemical exposure occurs simultaneously.





To address this issue, Professor Myung-Geol Pang and his colleagues from Chung-Ang University, Korea investigated the effects of the combined exposure to BPA and phthalates on liver function and metabolic homeostasis in mice models. Elaborating on their study’s design, Prof. Pang observes, “We determined the combined effects of multiple EDCs using a real-life risk simulation concept.” Their study was made available online on May 26, 2022 and is to be published on August 15, 2022, in volume 436 of the Journal of Hazardous Materials .





Prof. Pang and his team evaluated the effects of BPA and an EDC mixture consisting of BPA and seven phthalate compounds on male mice. They observed that neither BPA alone nor the EDC mixture affected liver function at the permissible human daily exposure (DE) limits defined by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in Korea. However, significant changes in the liver were observed when the dose of the EDC mixture was increased to 25, 250, and 2500 times the DE limit, including an increase in the overall weight of the liver. The study recorded lipid, triglyceride, and cholesterol—forms in which fat is stored in the body—buildup in the liver in addition to elevated blood glucose levels with these high levels of EDC exposure. The scientists speculated that the EDCs induced the expression of key genes involved in glucose production and transport pathways, which ultimately impacted liver health.





Since EDC exposure is known to alter liver enzymes, the team examined the levels of blood serum components that are indicative of liver injury. Increased levels of the enzyme aminotransferase were observed upon exposure to EDC mixture levels that were over 25 times the recommended DE level, indicating liver damage. Additionally, an aspartate and alanine aminotransferase ratio of >1 was also observed, which indicated a higher risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and the progression of liver fibrosis owing to an increased deposition of collagen fiber. Moreover, anti-inflammatory cytokines were found to be aggravated in EDC-exposed mice, which resulted in steatohepatitis, a condition where excessive fat accumulates in the liver causing cell death and progression of liver fibrosis. It must be noted here that the mammalian immune system secretes pro-inflammatory cytokines in response to hazardous chemicals, such as EDCs, or infections, thereby contributing to liver inflammation.





Interestingly, markers of oxidative stress and cell death by apoptosis were also observed to be abundant in the EDC-exposed mice. The scientists attributed this to the reduced antioxidant capacity of the liver damaged by the EDCs.





This study is important in that it evaluates the impact of toxic chemicals in real-life scenario, which is much needed to underscore and define their permissible levels in consumer products. “Combined EDC exposure may increase overall EDC ingestion, resulting in significant health consequences,” explains Prof. Pang. What implications might their findings have? “Our study tried to change the conventional toxicological approach and we hope it has an enormous impact on regulatory and public health perspectives,” says Prof. Pang.





Reference: Rahman MS, Pang WK, Amjad S, et al. Hepatic consequences of a mixture of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in male mice. J Hazard Mater. 2022;436:129236. doi:10.1016/j.jhazmat.2022.129236

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.