Fluorescent "Sensor" Reveals DNA Repair in Real Time

Cancer research, drug safety testing and ageing biology may all gain a major boost from a new fluorescent sensor developed at Utrecht University. This new tool allows scientists to watch DNA damage and repair unfold in real time inside living cells. The development, which opens the door to experiments that weren’t feasible before, is published today in the journal Nature Communications.





DNA inside our cells is constantly damaged by sunlight, chemicals, radiation or simply by the many processes that keep us alive. Usually, the cell fixes this damage quickly and efficiently. But when repair fails, the consequences can be serious, contributing to ageing, cancer and other diseases.





Until now, however, scientists had great difficulty watching these repair processes as they happen. Most methods required killing and fixing cells at different moments, offering only snapshots of the action.

DNA damage sensor

Researchers at Utrecht University have now developed a tool that changes this completely. They developed a DNA damage sensor that allows scientists to observe how damage forms and disappears in living cells and even in living organisms. The study, published today in Nature Communications, opens a door to experiments that were impossible before.



Lead researcher Tuncay Baubec describes the innovation as a way to look into the cell “without disrupting the cell”. He explains that existing tools, such as antibodies or nanobodies, tend to bind too strongly to DNA. Once attached, they can interfere with the cell’s own repair machinery.





“Our sensor is different,” he says. “It’s built from parts taken from a natural protein that the cell already uses. It goes on and off the damage site by itself, so what we see is the genuine behaviour of the cell.”