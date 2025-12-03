Forever Chemical Isomers Are Unevenly Distributed Across Food Webs

When University at Buffalo chemists analyzed samples of water, fish, and bird eggs, they weren’t surprised to find plenty of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). After all, these “forever chemicals” turn up nearly everywhere in the environment.





But they were intrigued that one of the most hazardous PFAS — perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), once used in nonstick pans and firefighting foam — appeared in slightly different structural forms, known as isomers, depending on the sample.





More than half of the PFOS detected in wastewater and supermarket fish were branched isomers, which are spherical and compact and dissolve more easily in water. Yet in the egg yolk of fish-eating birds, PFOS was nearly 90% linear, an elongated form that tends to bind to proteins and remain in tissues longer.





“Taken together, these results suggest that as PFOS moves across the food web — from water to fish to birds — its linear isomers become more prevalent than branched isomers,” says the study’s corresponding author, Diana Aga, PhD, director of the UB RENEW Institute and SUNY Distinguished Professor and Henry M. Woodburn Chair in the UB Department of Chemistry.





Isomers of a given compound maintain the same chemical formula, but the unique arrangement of their constituent atoms can cause them to behave very differently. For example, one isomer of methamphetamine is a controlled substance, another is used in over-the-counter nasal inhalers.





And yet U.S. and European regulations still advise simply lumping all isomers together when measuring PFAS.





“Our study is yet another piece of evidence that PFAS isomers can bioaccumulate at different rates and should not be treated as if they were all the same,” Aga says.





Spanning two studies, this work was supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation and Environmental Protection Agency.