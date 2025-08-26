Imaging and Molecular Markers Offer New Potential for Early Diagnosis of Sturge-Weber Syndrome

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new review from researchers at the Kennedy Krieger Institute outlines significant developments in biomarker research for Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS), a rare neurological condition caused by a somatic mutation affecting blood vessel development in the brain, skin, and eyes. Drawing on over two decades of research, the review explores how imaging techniques and molecular analyses may help identify infants at risk of SWS before clinical symptoms appear.



SWS is most often recognized in children with facial port-wine birthmarks. However, not all children with these birthmarks develop the condition. The review highlights how imaging and biochemical markers could aid in identifying those most likely to develop SWS-related brain symptoms such as seizures, stroke-like episodes, and developmental impairments.

Biomarker strategies explored in the review

The researchers examined a range of diagnostic and prognostic tools. Key findings include:

Neuroimaging markers: Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and electroencephalography (EEG) can detect early structural and electrical abnormalities in the brain, even in asymptomatic infants. These techniques may allow for seizure risk assessment before the first clinical event.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and electroencephalography (EEG) can detect early structural and electrical abnormalities in the brain, even in asymptomatic infants. These techniques may allow for seizure risk assessment before the first clinical event. Quantitative scoring systems: A laterality score, derived from neuroimaging data, may help clinicians predict the severity and progression of brain involvement, enabling more targeted treatment planning.

A laterality score, derived from neuroimaging data, may help clinicians predict the severity and progression of brain involvement, enabling more targeted treatment planning. Molecular markers: Urine and blood-based measures of vascular dysregulation, such as proteins associated with abnormal angiogenesis, are emerging as minimally invasive tools for assessing disease activity.

Urine and blood-based measures of vascular dysregulation, such as proteins associated with abnormal angiogenesis, are emerging as minimally invasive tools for assessing disease activity. Artificial intelligence applications: Machine learning models are being developed to integrate imaging and clinical data, with the aim of refining risk stratification and improving diagnostic accuracy in newborns.

Implications for clinical care and future research

Most children with SWS experience seizures in the first year of life, often accompanied by stroke-like episodes and persistent motor and cognitive deficits. The review argues that early identification of at-risk infants could help clinicians initiate treatment sooner, potentially reducing the severity of long-term neurological damage.



The authors emphasize the importance of expanding multi-center collaborations to validate and standardize these biomarker tools. They also call for greater integration of AI technologies to enhance predictive capabilities. These efforts are seen as critical for accelerating research into experimental treatments, including compounds such as sirolimus and cannabidiol, which are expected to enter clinical trials at Kennedy Krieger.





