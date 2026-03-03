Magnetostrictive Probe Enables Safer, Cost-Effective Storage Tank Inspections

Read time: 1 minute

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) has created a magnetostrictive transducer (MST) probe that uses ultrasonic guided wave technology to detect corrosion in storage tanks, a process that normally requires emptying the tank and checking for corrosion manually. SwRI’s probe attaches to the outside of a storage tank, resulting in a more cost-effective and efficient method of corrosion detection.





The SwRI MST 8x8 is a flexible strip of eight ultrasonic sensors that generate acoustic waves along a structure. The technique identifies anomalies when the waves are reflected back to the sensor by corrosion and other flaws.





Specifically, the probe uses shear horizontal guided waves, which are ideal for detecting defects because of their sensitivity and precision. SwRI is a leader in advanced inspection technologies, with considerable expertise in MSTs.





“Many industries require storage tanks to be inspected regularly,” said SwRI’s Dr. Sergey Vinogradov, author of a recent paper detailing the efficacy of the SwRI MST 8x8. “This can be a very expensive process, as it requires the tank to be emptied, cleaned and manually inspected. By allowing inspection without emptying the tank, our probe reduces expensive down time and improves inspection safety, by avoiding work in hazardous, confined spaces.”





SwRI performed rigorous field testing of the probe on a series of storage tanks, though the technology can also be applied to ship hulls, wind turbines, rocket bodies, pipelines and other structures. The probe’s array of eight sensors also allows it to collect data from multiple angles, increasing accuracy.





This setup supports full matrix capture, which gives the system the ability to create highly detailed 2D maps of the tanks.





“Data from the probe is processed with an advanced imaging algorithm, the total focusing method, that generates these maps,” Vinogradov said. “As a result, instead of just indicating the presence of an anomaly, it can create a high-resolution map of the structure, showing areas with potential corrosion. This helps users assess the extent of damage to decide when to schedule expensive, time-consuming tank repairs.”





The probe also works well with complex geometries, such as curved surfaces and attachments, which can interfere with traditional inspection methods.





The inspection technique supports a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, aerospace, manufacturing, shipping, water and municipal utilities. SwRI will offer the technology via equipment sales, licensing and technology transfer to inspection companies.





