Microscopy Method Enables 3D Visualization of Nanoplastics in Neonatal Mouse Brains

Nanoplastics-plastic particles smaller than one micrometer-are generated through the degradation and abrasion of plastic products and are increasingly detected in food, drinking water, air, and biological tissues. Although the presence of plastic particles in animals and humans is well-established, determining how nanoplastics are distributed within complex organs, such as the brain, remains challenging.



Now, a research team from the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES), The University of Osaka, and Waseda University has established a workflow to visualize the three dimensional distribution of nanoplastics across the neonatal mouse brain without tissue sectioning. The researchers focused on the neonatal period, characterized by rapid brain growth and immature biological barrier systems. Conventional approaches generally rely on tissue sections, allowing only two dimensional observation and making it difficult to capture whole brain distribution patterns or compare signal intensities across different brain regions. To overcome these limitations, the team combined a tissue-clearing technique with light-sheet fluorescence microscopy, enabling three-dimensional imaging of the brain.