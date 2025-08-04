Molecular Imaging Reveals Hidden Flaws in Plastics for Electronics

A new study uncovers revealing insights into how plastic materials used in electronics are formed—and how hidden flaws in their structure could be limiting their performance.





Conjugated polymers are a type of plastics that conduct electricity - used in optoelectronics, computing, biosensors, and power generation. The materials are lightweight, low-cost, and can be printed in thin layers onto flexible substrates - making them ideal for next-generation technologies.





An international team of scientists investigated a popular method for making the polymers called aldol condensation, which is praised for being versatile, metal-free, environmentally friendly, and scalable.



Supported by funding from the Leverhulme Trust, the Royal Society, and the European Research Council, the scientists have published their results in Nature Communications - revealing that this method of synthesis introduces structural defects that could affect how well the polymer conducts electricity or converts heat into electrical energy in thermoelectric devices.



