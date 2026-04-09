Molecular Map Could Unlock New Treatments for Heart and Lung Diseases

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The map uncovers how an important human receptor involved in blood clotting and inflammation works. This advance could help us design better drugs for conditions such as pulmonary arterial hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.



The study, which was led by an international team including researchers from Trinity and published in leading international journal, Nature Communications, used advanced cryo-electron microscopy to capture high-res images of the “thromboxane A₂ receptor ” while it was active and primed to send signals across the membrane to the cell interior.





This receptor is found on blood platelets and many other cell types, where it helps regulate blood clot formation, blood vessel contraction, and inflammatory responses.





“Thromboxane A₂ itself is a short-lived signalling molecule that disappears within seconds in the body, which has always made it difficult for us to study how it activates the receptor,” said Dr Pawel Krawinski, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Trinity’s School of Medicine and School of Biochemistry and Immunology.





“To overcome this, we used a new technique which allowed us to visualise its structure in extraordinary detail and that in turn helped us learn how it interacts with signalling proteins inside the cell.”



