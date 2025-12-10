Molecular Movie Captures How a Mitochondrial Enzyme Processes RNA

Capturing transient states

To capture different stages of the catalytic cycle, the researchers used strategic biochemical approaches. For the loading state, they employed RNA substrates containing phosphorothioate modifications that slow but do not abolish cleavage. For the pre-catalytic state, they replaced phosphate with sulfate, which binds in the active site but cannot support catalysis.





"This project required carefully stabilizing intermediate states of the reaction so that we could see discrete steps rather than an average," notes second author Hrishikesh Das, research specialist at the same department. "Integrating cryo-EM with biochemistry was key to assigning the roles of Mg²⁺-ion and Pi and describing the sequence of conformational changes during RNA binding and catalysis."





RNA mass spectrometry experiments complemented the biochemical and structural work, revealing that hPNPase predominantly releases dinucleotide products from the RNA 3´-end, with trinucleotides representing the minimal product length. This processivity pattern differs from bacterial enzymes and reflects the structural constraints of the human enzyme's active site.

Unexpected path of RNA entry

The research overturned a long-standing assumption about how RNA accesses the enzyme's active site. Unlike bacterial PNPases, in which RNA threads through a central pore, the human enzyme's pore is blocked by flexible protein loops. Instead, the structures show that single-stranded RNA enters the trimeric assembly from its bottom.





"This was completely unexpected," explains Principal Researcher Martin Hällberg, at the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, KI, who led the research. "The flexible loops that occlude the pore don't just block RNA entry, they actively regulate enzyme activity by stabilizing the active site when RNA is bound. This represents a eukaryotic adaptation not seen in simpler organisms."





The team's biochemical experiments confirmed the structural findings, demonstrating that the enzyme requires both phosphate and magnesium ions for activity and that sulfate can block catalysis by occupying the phosphate-binding site without supporting the chemical reaction.