New AI Approach Reveals Ocean Currents in Unprecedented Detail

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Scientists have developed a new method to measure ocean surface currents over large areas in greater detail than ever before. Called GOFLOW (Geostationary Ocean Flow), the approach applies deep learning to thermal images from weather satellites already in orbit, requiring no new hardware to achieve what the researchers describe as a major advancement in ocean observation.





Nature Geoscience. The study's two other co-authors, Roy Barkan of Tel Aviv University and Nick Pizzo of the University of Rhode Island, are also Scripps alumni. The project was supported by grants from the Office of Naval Research, NASA and the European Research Council. The study, co-led by Luc Lenain, an oceanographer at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and Kaushik Srinivasan, a Scripps alumnus now at UCLA, was published today in the journal. The study's two other co-authors, Roy Barkan of Tel Aviv University and Nick Pizzo of the University of Rhode Island, are also Scripps alumni. The project was supported by grants from the Office of Naval Research, NASA and the European Research Council.





Ocean currents play a huge role in shaping Earth’s weather and climate, transporting heat around the globe, moving carbon between the atmosphere and ocean interior, and redistributing nutrients that sustain life in the sea. Understanding ocean currents are also vital for search-and-rescue operations and tracking the movement of oil spills. Yet measuring currents over large areas of the ocean has remained extremely challenging. Some satellites estimate currents indirectly by measuring variations in sea-surface height, but they typically image the same location only every 10 days or so - too infrequently to track currents that can appear and disappear within hours. Ship-based measurements and coastal radar systems can capture rapid changes but only for limited areas.





“Weather satellites have been observing the ocean surface for years,” said Lenain. “The breakthrough was learning how to turn that time-lapse into hourly maps of currents by tracking how temperature patterns bend, stretch and move from one hour to the next.”





The researchers tested GOFLOW’s accuracy by comparing its output to velocities recorded by shipboard instruments in the Gulf Stream region in 2023, as well as standard satellite methods using ocean topography. GOFLOW’s measurements agreed with the data collected with ships and traditional satellite techniques, and revealed much greater detail for smaller, faster-moving eddies and boundary layers where existing methods showed only blurred averages. This newfound detail allowed the researchers to measure for the first time key statistical signatures of small, intense currents that drive vertical mixing in the ocean that previously had been documented only in computer simulations.





"This opens a range of exciting possibilities in physical oceanography that, until now, were largely accessible only through simulations," said Lenain. “Using GOFLOW, we can now measure key signatures of these small, intense currents using real observations rather than relying almost entirely on simulations. This opens the door to testing long-standing ideas about how the ocean takes up heat and carbon.”





Because the method works with existing geostationary satellites it does not require new instruments to be launched into space. Over time, GOFLOW could be incorporated directly into weather forecasts and climate models, and may ultimately help improve forecasts by resolving rapidly evolving currents that influence air–sea exchange, marine debris transport and ocean ecosystems.





The researchers note that cloud cover remains a limitation, since clouds block the thermal imagery GOFLOW relies on. Future work will incorporate other types of satellite data to fill in the gaps when clouds block satellites' views and achieve continuous coverage. The team is currently working to extend the method globally. The study's data products and computer code are being made publicly available to support further research and applications.





Reference: Lenain L, Srinivasan K, Barkan R, et al. An unprecedented view of ocean currents from geostationary satellites. Nat Geosci. 2026. doi: Lenain L, Srinivasan K, Barkan R, et al. An unprecedented view of ocean currents from geostationary satellites.. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41561-026-01943-0



