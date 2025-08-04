We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

New Cryo-Imaging Method Reveals Elemental Distributions in Nanomaterials

A "cool" new method can reveal the elemental make-up of nanoparticles in frozen solvent.

News  
Published: August 4, 2025 
Original story from Tohoku University
Ice forming on a window pane.
Credit: Sydney Rae / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Cryo-transmission electron microscopy (cryo-TEM) allows us to observe samples in a preserved state that is close to their native form, making it a highly effective way to examine biological samples. This technique provides information on the size, shape, and dispersion of samples within a frozen solvent. However, there is another crucial piece of information that has not been accurately visualized in organic samples using this technique yet: elemental composition.


Energy-filtered TEM (EF-TEM) can determine the elemental composition by using electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS), but it has its shortcomings. The conventional EELS/EF-TEM method can significantly damage the sample and usually exhibits drift - which results in a blurry image. Furthermore, conventional observations have primarily been applied to metals or large-area of samples, rather than to organic nano-materials.


To overcome these limitations, researchers at Tohoku University developed a novel elemental mapping technique using cryo-EELS/EF-TEM, enabling simultaneous visualization of both the structure and elemental distribution of nanomaterials in frozen solvents. This new approach allows high-resolution analysis of organic and bio-related materials.

Subscribe to Analysis & Separations updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


The findings were published in Analytical Chemistry on July 31, 2025.


The team found that plasmon signals from ice strongly increased the background signal - an undesirable effect since they are focused on the organic sample and aren't interested in signals from the ice itself. To remedy this, the team developed a new imaging method combining the 3-window method for accurate background correction with drift compensation techniques. Additionally, a new program was created for the "ParallEM" electron microscope control system, allowing easy control of energy shift during imaging.


Using this technique, the team successfully visualized silicon distribution in silica nanoparticles within a frozen solvent, alongside their structure and dispersion. The smallest particle size detectable via elemental mapping was determined to be around 10 nm.


The method was also applied to hydroxyapatite particles, a major component of bones and teeth, revealing calcium and phosphorus distributions - key biological elements.


This technique is expected to enable advanced analysis of various materials, including biomaterials, medical materials, food, catalysts, and inks. As such, it can contribute to research across fields from life sciences to materials science.


Reference: Unabara D, Sato YK, Hamaguchi T, Yonekura K. Low-dose elemental mapping of light atoms in liquid-phase materials using cryo-EELS. Anal Chem. 2025:acs.analchem.5c02121. doi: 10.1021/acs.analchem.5c02121


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter