New Nonstick Surfaces Created From Modified Silk Proteins

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "New Nonstick Surfaces Created From Modified Silk Proteins"

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "New Nonstick Surfaces Created From Modified Silk Proteins"

Researchers at Tufts University have developed a method to make silk-based materials that refuse to stick to water, or almost anything else containing water.





The modified silk, which can be molded into forms like plastic or coated onto surfaces as a film, has nonstick properties that surpass those of nonstick surfaces typically used on cookware, and it could see applications that extend into a wide range of consumer and medical products.





Silk is a natural fiber spun by moths and has been used for thousands of years to make durable and fine fabrics—and surgical sutures to close wounds.





More recently, scientists have learned to break down the fibers to their basic protein element—silk fibroin—and reconstitute it into gels, films, sponges, and other forms to create everything from implantable orthopedic screws to textile inks that change color in response to body chemistry.





“What makes silk such a unique material is that not only can it take on a wide range of forms and shapes, but one can easily change its properties by chemically modifying the silk fibroin,” said Krishna Kumar, Robinson Professor of Chemistry at Tufts.





“If we want to make orthopedic screws that are absorbed by the body at different rates using silk fibroin, we modify the chemistry,” he said. “If we want to create a blood sensor that detects oxygen, or glucose, or other blood components, we modify the chemistry. In this study, we modified silk fibroin to repel water, and we can do it in a way that can ‘tune’ the material to be more or less water repellant.”





The advance was reported in the journal ChemBioChem.





Resisting Attraction





Turning silk into a water repellant material involved covering the surface of the silk fibroin with short chemical chains containing carbon and fluorine, called perfluorocarbons. These chains are very stable and do not react with other chemicals, nor do they interact with proteins and other biological chemicals in the body.





While the natural surface of the silk protein acts like a magnet to water, with negatively and positively charged branches on the silk attracting water, a silk protein covered with perfluorocarbons leaves little for the water to grab on to.





Perfluorocarbons even resist attraction caused by other forces that typically bring molecules together. Changing the number and length of perfluorocarbon chains on the silk protein can adjust how ‘unsticky’ it behaves. Luke Davis, an assistant professor of chemistry, established the level of fluorine required on the surface of silk to exhibit nonstick behavior.





The chemical synthesis is done under mild conditions, so unlike the production of other nonstick substances, the manufacturing process could be safer, both for workers and the environment. Safer manufacturing and a renewable biological source of material checks two boxes for sustainability.





The Tufts researchers measured the nonstick property by observing how water beads up on the surface of the material—like how water rolls off a waxed car. In fact, on nonstick silk molded into bars using the highest level of perfluorocarbons, the water rolled up into drops that are rounded even tighter than on Teflon.





It’s not just water that rolls off the nonstick silk, but any substance that has water as a major component, which could include various foods, blood, cells, and tissues. Although not tested in this study, perfluorinated materials are known to repel oils as well.





“Modifying medical devices to prevent detrimental interactions with water and other biologics has the potential to preserve strength and integrity for as long as they are needed,” explained Julia Fountain, a graduate student in Kumar’s lab and co-author of the paper. “Silk is already relatively inert to the immune system, so tuning its ability to repel cells or other substances could make it even more useful.”





The advantages of highly nonstick surfaces go well beyond medical applications. While there is concern regarding chemicals absorbed in the body from commercially available nonstick coatings, silk-based nonstick surfaces may offer an alternative option, which can be explored for its relative safety.





One could also imagine automotive windshields where rainwater just rolls off without using wipers, coatings on metals that help prevent rust, or on fabrics to make them easier to clean.





“The success we had with modifying silk to repel water extends our successes with chemically modifying silk for other functionalities—such as the ability to change color, conduct electrical charge, or persist or degrade in a biological environment,” said David Kaplan, Stern Family Professor of Engineering at Tufts. “As a protein, silk lends itself well to modular chemistry—the ability to ‘plug in’ different functional components on a natural scaffold.”





Reference: Fountain JN, Hawker MJ, Hartle L, et al. Towards Non-stick Silk: Tuning the Hydrophobicity of Silk Fibroin Protein. ChemBioChem. n/a(n/a):e202200429. doi:10.1002/cbic.202200429



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.



