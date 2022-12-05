We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Novel Hyperspectral Surface Plasmon Resonance Microscopy System Developed

News  
Published: December 5, 2022
 
| Original story from the Chinese Academy of Sciences
A microscope lens pointing at a sample.
Credit: Misael Moreno/ Unsplash

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Novel Hyperspectral Surface Plasmon Resonance Microscopy System Developed"

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

Hyperspectral surface plasmon resonance microscopy (HSPRM) is an advanced analytical technique for spectral imaging and chemical and biological sensing, which enables high-resolution visualization and precise quantification of chemical and biological analytes. 


A study published in Nature Communications describes a flexible HSPRM system that operates by using a hyperspectral microscope to analyze the selected area of SPR image produced by a prism-based spectral SPR sensor.


The HSPRM system is developed by a research team from the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).


The HSPRM system enables monochromatic and polychromatic SPR imaging and single-pixel spectral SPR sensing, as well as two-dimensional quantification of thin films with measured resonance-wavelength images. It can measure SPR radiance spectra instead of conventional intensity spectra to improve the figure of merit (FOM) of single-pixel spectral SPR sensors and can also quantify two-dimensional profiles of thickness and refractive index for thin films by using measured resonance-wavelength images.


Pixel-by-pixel calibration of the incident beam collimation deviation was performed to remove pixel-to-pixel differences in SPR sensitivity.


The HSPRM system has a wide spectral range from 400 nm to 1,000 nm, an optional field of view from 0.884 mm2 to 0.003 mm2 and a high lateral resolution of 1.2μm.


Typical applications of the HSPRM system include quantification of single-layer graphene thickness distribution, in situ detection of inhomogeneous protein adsorption, and label-free single cell analysis.


Reference: Liu Z, Wu J, Cai C, Yang B, Qi Z mei. Flexible hyperspectral surface plasmon resonance microscopy. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):6475. doi: 10.1038/s41467-022-34196-7


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.


Advertisement
Chosen for You
How To Guide

Imaging Protocol Handbook
App Note / Case Study

Novel High-Throughput Image Cytometry Method for T-Cell Immunophenotyping and Viability Readouts
Whitepaper

Comparison of Viability Detection Methods Via Morphological Observation
Advertisement
Advertisement