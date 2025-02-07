Plesiosaurs Had Both Scales and Smooth Skin for Efficient Swimming

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have examined fossilized soft tissue from a plesiosaur for the first time, revealing that the ancient marine reptile had both smooth and scaly skin. The study, published in Current Biology, suggests that this unique combination may have helped plesiosaurs swim efficiently while also allowing movement along rough seabeds.

A glimpse into plesiosaur anatomy

Plesiosaurs thrived in the world’s oceans during the Mesozoic Era, between 203 and 66 million years ago. Some species grew up to 12 meters long and relied on four paddle-like flippers for propulsion, similar to modern sea turtles. Despite their well-documented skeletal structure, little has been known about their external anatomy due to the rarity of fossilized soft tissue.

In this study, scientists analyzed a well-preserved, 183-million-year-old plesiosaur fossil found near Holzmaden, Germany. By using advanced imaging techniques, they identified smooth skin in the tail region and scales along the rear edges of the flippers.

Functional differences in skin texture

The findings suggest that the distribution of smooth and scaly skin played an important role in plesiosaur locomotion. The hydrodynamic properties of smooth skin likely reduced drag, helping the reptile move efficiently through water while hunting fish and squid-like prey. Meanwhile, the presence of scales on the flippers may have provided traction, potentially aiding movement along the ocean floor.





Implications for paleontology

Understanding soft tissue structures allows scientists to reconstruct the appearance of ancient species with greater accuracy. The findings contribute to broader research on macroevolution and the adaptations required for survival in different environments. Additionally, the study highlights the potential for well-preserved fossils to provide new insights into the biology of long-extinct animals.

"Our findings help us create more accurate life reconstructions of plesiosaurs, something that has been extremely difficult since they were first studied over 200 years ago. Also, the well-preserved German fossil really highlights the potential for soft tissue in providing valuable insights into the biology of these long-extinct animals."

Miguel Marx.

One of the most striking discoveries was the preservation of individual skin cells in thin sections of the fossil. This rare level of detail provides a remarkable glimpse into the microscopic structures of ancient life, offering comparisons with modern skin.





