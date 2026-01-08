Portable Biosensor Could Enable Rapid On-Site Detection of PFAS

Read time: 1 minute

The device is designed to detect per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of more than 15,000 synthetic chemicals used in products such as firefighting foams, food packaging and stain-resistant fabrics.





PFAS are highly persistent in the environment and have been linked to serious health risks, including cancer. Specifically, the sensing device detects PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), which is among the most regulated PFAS.





Led by PhD student Henry Bellette and Dr Saimon Moraes Silva, Director of La Trobe’s Biomedical and Environmental Sensor Technology (BEST) Research Centre, the research has been published in the journal ACS Sensors.



Bellette said current PFAS-testing methods limited how often and where water could be monitored.





“Most PFAS testing relies on expensive laboratory equipment and specialist analysis, which makes regular monitoring difficult,” he said.





“This biosensor could be used on site and provides a simple yes or no result, allowing water to be screened quickly and easily.”





PFAS contamination has been identified across Australia, particularly at sites where firefighting foams were historically used, including airports, military bases and fire stations.





Dr Moraes Silva said portable screening tools would play an important role in managing long-term contamination.





“PFAS do not break down in the environment, so monitoring is an ongoing challenge,” he said.





“A portable screening tool could allow more frequent testing, particularly in regional and remote areas, and help identify where more detailed laboratory analysis is needed.”





The researchers hope the technology can eventually be incorporated into a hand-held device for environmental monitoring and water screening.

Reference: Bellette HFF, Pires Souto DE, Xavier Mendes A, et al. Point-of-need PFAS detection: A Yes/No biosensor solution. ACS Sens. 2025;10(12):9237-9245. doi:10.1021/acssensors.5c03678





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.