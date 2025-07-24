Portable Mass Spectrometer Can Sniff Out Fentanyl in Seconds

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have developed a new system that can detect trace levels of fentanyl, cocaine, explosives and other dangerous substances in the air.





The portable, non-contact, real-time vapor detection device – based on technology developed by PNNL scientists in a 2022 study – is being commercialized by the Silicon Valley company BaySpec Inc., which presented the results of a test conducted at a US border crossing point at the 2025 meeting of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry in Baltimore.

Contactless analysis through atmospheric flow tube mass spectrometry

The device is intended to improve screening for drugs and drug residue by measuring the ambient air around an item of interest, eliminating the need for physical swabbing.





“Current trace detection systems rely on physically swiping a surface to pick up residue from drugs. These systems involve contacting the surface and hopefully detecting a substance. Non-contact vapor detection can provide the ability to screen a larger area in less time,” PNNL chemist Robert Ewing, PhD, told Technology Networks.





Most narcotics and explosives have a low vapor pressure, meaning that relatively few of these molecules are released into the gas headspace above a sample. Historically, this has made the direct vapor detection of these compounds very difficult. However, contactless detection is feasible through the use of atmospheric flow tube-mass spectrometry (AFT-MS) – a technique that is able to detect ultra-trace levels of fentanyl vapor down to the low parts-per-quadrillion (1015) range. To put that scale into perspective, one part per quadrillion is equivalent to roughly 1 second of time in the span of 31.7 million years.





As Ewing explains, this AFT-MS technology was developed by PNNL scientists and is central to the method’s increased sensitivity for low vapor pressure compounds. In essence, the AFT is a long tube which the sample is made to pass through, where it meets “reagent ions” generated by an ionization source. The high proton affinity of drugs and the electronegativity of explosives contribute to their interactions with these ions, leading to chemical ionization and detection through MS.





“The AFT is an ionization source that provides a region where electric charge can be transferred to the analyte – the drug molecules in the air. These charged molecules can then be detected and identified in the mass spectrometer,” Ewing said.





“The AFT provides a space where the ionization can occur with longer reaction times (2–3 seconds) than conventional MS (a few milliseconds). This results in a gain in sensitivity of several orders of magnitude,” he explained.





PNNL houses a high-end benchtop AFT-MS instrument that is the size of a small refrigerator. While incredibly sensitive, such a device is not well-suited for use in the field. To solve this problem, scientists at PNNL and BaySpec – an instruments manufacturing company – developed a more portable system that could be used for field testing.





For the field tests run at a US border control point in Nogales, Arizona, the team was able to shrink the system down to the size of a microwave oven. This portable laboratory version of the equipment weighs less than 40 pounds but is still able to detect trace fentanyl levels down to as low as six parts-per-trillion.

Improving drugs and explosives detection

Immunoassay testing, benchtop Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) and benchtop gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) are the testing solutions that are currently applied in border patrol’s portable laboratories for on-site testing.





While these tests are generally effective, they each come with their own set of drawbacks. For example, immunoassays for fentanyl detection can output a result in under five minutes, but they are also prone to false positives and cannot differentiate between different fentanyl analogs. FTIR can detect a wider array of drugs, but takes up to 10 minutes with moderate false positive and negative rates. GC-MS, while considered the gold standard for analysis, with its very low false positive and negative rates and sub-parts-per-billion detection limits, can take up to 30 minutes to conduct a single run.





In field tests, the portable AFT-MS device was able to directly detect various drug vapors from uncrushed, unmodified pills that had been seized at the border. In addition to fentanyl and its analogs, the system was also effective at screening for and detecting trace amounts of other common narcotics, including methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine and ketamine.





“The device was a breadboard, but we learned that it worked outside of a laboratory and in a real-world environment,” commented Ewing. “Through this field visit, we recognized the importance of having a portable instrument. We are planning for additional visits to better understand what the background looks like and see if there are any detection challenges or how the instrument could be implemented.”

Breadboard In electronics, the term “breadboard” refers to a semi-permanent prototype that can be used for testing.

“The new portable device, using PNNL’s AFT and BaySpec’s mass spectrometer, is still being optimized. It is currently producing great sensitivity, but it is about 50 to 100 times less sensitive than the benchtop AFT-MS,” Ewing added. “There is usually a sacrifice when making a system more portable. We are currently working with BaySpec to improve the system, hoping to achieve sensitivities close to the benchtop version.”





The BaySpec scientists are continuing to reduce the size of the system, planning to produce a commercial product based on this technology for portable narcotics and explosive detection later this year. PNNL scientists are also working with the US Department of Homeland Security to continue developing this technology, which could be used to rapidly screen cargo, baggage or mail.





“We view the AFT-MS as a way to provide rapid, non-contact screening for explosives and drugs. It would be used to identify the potential presence of these materials in packages, containers and vehicles,” Ewing said. “The future direction [for our research] involves developing an instrument that can be evaluated in the field. Feedback received can be used to improve system performance and the user interface.”

Reference: Ewing RG, Nims MK, Morrison KA, Hart GL, Avalos NM, Denis EH. Vapor detection and vapor pressure measurements of fentanyl and fentanyl hydrochloride salt at ambient temperatures. Analyst. 2022;147(21):4888-4894. doi: 10.1039/D2AN01149B





About the interviewee:





Robert Ewing, PhD

Robert Ewing is a chemist and technical team lead in the Chemical and Biological Signatures Group at PNNL. He is the principal investigator and/or project manager on a variety of research projects. Robert has over 25 years of experience as an analytical chemist with extensive expertise in trace detection analysis of explosives, drugs and chemical weapon materials. His expertise covers basic science to applied research including studies of fundamental ion-molecule reactions at atmospheric pressure to testing, deploying and training of instrumentation in the field.

