Real-Time Iron Measurement Could Improve Cartilage Repair

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Regenerative therapies based on mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) offer hope for patients suffering from osteoarthritis, chronic joint degeneration conditions, and cartilage injuries. Rather than taking medicines that simply mask their pain and symptoms, MSCs can differentiate into new cartilage cells to directly replace damaged tissue, while also releasing paracrine factors to stimulate the body’s own repair mechanisms.





While MSC-based regenerative treatments do hold great promise for patients, MSCs are very difficult to manufacture in the laboratory, which has limited their usefulness.





Now, researchers from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) have developed a rapid, non-destructive way to monitor MSCs in real-time. This approach can give scientists an early indication of whether their cells will be able to form high-quality cartilage tissue, allowing for faster decision-making and better production timelines.

The challenges of MSC-based therapies

One of the largest limiting factors for MSC-based therapies is the inherent unpredictability of MSCs’ chondrogenic potential—their ability to develop and form cartilage tissue—during the in vitro manufacturing process.





“MSCs are difficult to grow because they are naturally very diverse. Cells from different donors can behave differently depending on age, health, and genetics. Even within the same sample, individual cells are not identical,” study author Prof. Jongyoon Han, co-lead principal investigator at the Critical Analytics for Manufacturing Personalised-Medicine (CAMP) and a professor of biological engineering at MIT, told Technology Networks.





“Even within carefully controlled and consistent lab conditions, MSC growth still shows surprising variability. When we grow these cells in the lab, some cells grow faster, some change in size, and others lose their ability to develop into the desired tissue,” Han said.





While there are tests that scientists can use to evaluate their MSCs’ chondrogenic potential, these tests can require up to 21 days of cell growth for a sample and will render them too damaged for further use.





“Researchers have tried many ways to assess cell quality, such as examining cell shape, movement, or gene and protein expression. However, these methods are often time-consuming or damaging to the cells,” Han said.





“As a result, there is a high demand for reliable, non-invasive ways to predict how well MSCs will perform before they are used. In our research, we’ve developed a rapid, non-destructive method to predict the cell’s ability to grow cartilage tissue for cartilage repair.”

Iron flux and MSC growth

The team’s method hinges on measuring iron flux in MSCs. At normal levels, iron can support essential functions for these cells, such as cell growth, DNA synthesis, and the formation of the collagen needed to build cartilage. However, the uptake of too much iron can lead to accumulation and generate harmful oxidative stress, causing cell damage.





“[Iron levels] continuously change in response to the culture environment, such as media composition and handling conditions. These subtle differences can drive significant variability between cell batches,” Han explained.

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“That’s why we focus on iron flux, which captures how iron changes over time rather than just measuring a single snapshot. In our work, we found that this dynamic iron profile closely correlates with the cells’ ability to form cartilage, making it a powerful indicator of a cell’s quality for cartilage repair.”





The measurement methodology begins by adding ascorbic acid (AA) to spent media samples; the addition of AA helps to regulate iron homeostasis by limiting iron flux. Then, using a micromagnetic resonance relaxometry (µMRR) device, the team can measure subtle changes in iron concentration in the MSCs.





“µMRR is a technique that measures how water behaves in a magnetic field. Because most biological samples are largely made up of water, this provides a very sensitive way to probe what’s happening inside them,” Han explained.





“In a pure water system, the signal from water molecules is stable and predictable. However, when paramagnetic ions, such as iron, are present, they act like tiny magnets and locally disturb the magnetic field. This causes the water signal to fade more quickly.





“μMRR works by measuring how fast this signal decays—a parameter known as the T₂ relaxation time. The more iron in the sample, the faster this decay occurs. By calibrating this relationship, we can accurately determine the iron concentration,” Han said.

How can this research enable better regenerative therapy manufacturing?

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Unlike previous testing options, this new methodology is non-destructive and offers a rapid solution to measuring MSCs’ chondrogenic capacity.





“Importantly, using μMRR, we can monitor iron flux from a small amount of spent culture media, with high sensitivity and without damaging the cells,” Han said. “This allows us to shift from simply ‘growing more cells’ to ‘growing high-quality cells.’ By monitoring iron flux in real time, we can assess cell quality during production, identify issues early, and adjust conditions as needed, providing this insight up to 21 days earlier than standard existing tests.”





“Ultimately, this approach can make cell therapy manufacturing more consistent, efficient, and reliable, bringing us closer to delivering safer and more effective treatments to patients,” Han added.





The researchers plan to build on these findings by expanding their approach beyond MSCs, to see whether other advanced cell therapies, such as iPSC-derived products and CAR T cells, might also benefit from this analysis.





iPSC therapy Induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapy uses reprogrammed adult stem cells to create patient-specific cells. iPSC therapy has applications in creating specialized cells for repairing damaged neurons in Parkinson’s disease, retinal cells in macular degeneration, and other degenerative diseases. CAR T-cell therapy Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a type of personalized immunotherapy that modifies a patient’s own T cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells. It is used primarily in the treatment of blood cancers.





“Because iron is a fundamental regulator of cellular metabolism and function, iron flux has the potential to serve as a universal indicator of cell quality across multiple therapeutic platforms,” Han said.

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“Another important direction is to translate this technology into real-world manufacturing. By enabling real-time, non-destructive, and high-throughput monitoring, this approach could allow manufacturers to detect quality deviations early, adjust culture conditions rapidly, and significantly improve consistency and efficiency at scale.”





Beyond cell therapy manufacturing, the SMART research team is also keen to evaluate the usefulness of this technique for other applications in iron biology.





“For the first time, we can track iron dynamics in a time-resolved and sensitive manner, providing insight into how iron regulates cell growth, stress responses, and differentiation, which has been difficult to capture with existing methods,” Han concluded.





Reference: Yang Y, Kang M, Chen M, Cui L, Yang Z, Han J. Cellular iron flux measurement by micromagnetic resonance relaxometry as a critical quality attribute of mesenchymal stromal cells. Stem Cells Transl Med. 2026;15(2):szaf080. doi: 10.1093/stcltm/szaf080





About the interviewee:

Jongyoon Han, PhD, is a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Biological Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He received a BS (1992) and an MS (1994) degree in physics from Seoul National University, Seoul, Korea, and a PhD in applied physics from Cornell University in 2001. He received the NSF CAREER (2003) and the Analytical Chemistry Young Innovator Award (ACS, 2009). His current research is focused on engineering innovative microfluidic solutions to various biomanufacturing challenges, including upstream and downstream bioprocessing of CHO and HEK 293 cells, assays for critical quality attributes (CQAs) for cell therapies, and methodologies for safety assurance. He is currently the lead Principal Investigator (PI) for MIT’s participation in NIIMBL (The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals). He is also a co-lead PI for the Critical Analytics for Manufacturing Personalised-Medicine (CAMP) interdisciplinary research group (IRG) at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, where novel CQAs for cell therapies are being developed.