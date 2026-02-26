Researchers Map the Genetic Drivers of Down Syndrome

Scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School, working with collaborators at Imperial College London and partners in Europe and the United States, have uncovered new insights into how an additional copy of chromosome 21 alters brain development in Down syndrome.





Down syndrome is caused by an additional copy of chromosome 21, but for decades, scientists have struggled to understand how this extra chromosome leads to intellectual disability. The new study, published in Nature Medicine, helps open this long standing “black box” by identifying three key genes on chromosome 21 that act as master regulators of brain-related genetic activity.





The researchers found that these three genes are overactive in human brain cells derived from individuals with Down Syndrome, disrupting the normal activity of hundreds of other genes involved in learning and memory. Together, these widespread changes may help explain how an extra chromosome reshapes brain function.





To explore whether these effects could be modulated, the team used a modern molecular approach known as antisense oligonucleotides or ASOs: short, synthetic strands of genetic material designed to precisely reduce the activity of specific genes. When the researchers “turned down” the activity of the three overactive genes in laboratory-grown human brain cells, they observed a partial restoration of more typical gene activity patterns.





While this work is early-stage and conducted entirely in the lab, it provides proof of concept that some of the molecular changes associated with Down Syndrome may be biologically adjustable, offering a new framework for understanding the condition.





Down syndrome is also the most common genetic cause of Alzheimer’s disease, and individuals with Down syndrome have a much higher lifetime risk of developing Alzheimer’s-related brain changes. By clarifying how chromosome 21 disrupts gene regulation in brain cells, the findings may help inform future studies into shared biological pathways between these conditions, though the researchers stress that clinical applications remain a long-term goal.





The research team is now focused on understanding the functional consequences of adjusting these key drivers, including whether normalising their activity can influence how brain cells grow and form connections. The researchers have filed a patent related to their methods and are using advanced human neural models to test whether targeting specific combinations of genes may be necessary to meaningfully influence brain cell function.





Duke-NUS is a global leader in medical education and a biomedical research powerhouse, combining basic scientific research with translational know-how to bring a better understanding to common diseases and develop new treatment approaches to improve the lives of people in Singapore and beyond.





Reference: Lattke M, Tan WL, Sukumaran SK, et al. Single-cell atlas of the developing Down syndrome brain cortex. Nat Med. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41591-026-04211-1





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.