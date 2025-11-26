Returning Satellite From Space X-Rayed for the First Time

Read time: 2 minutes

It is rare for satellites to return to Earth intact after their mission in space – one example is the European satellite EURECA. Empa researchers have studied the satellite using various non-destructive X-ray methods. These could be used in future in the development of reusable space technologies, as well as in aviation and the automotive industry.



Whether it's a sprained ankle or a backpack at the airport, X-ray images are an everyday occurrence in many areas. Empa researchers at the Center for X-Ray Analytics have succeeded in taking images that are far less commonplace: In collaboration with the Swiss Space Center (now Space Innovation at EPFL) and the Swiss Museum of Transport, they have X-rayed an entire satellite.





The imaged satellite is called EURECA – short for EUropean REtrievable CArrier – and is one of a kind. It was launched into space in 1992 aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis. Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier deployed EURECA into orbit. There, the 4.5-ton satellite remained for the next eleven months – until it was captured by the crew of the Space Shuttle Endeavour on July 1, 1993, and brought back to Earth. This makes EURECA one of the very few satellites to have returned from its mission in space intact.





The European Space Agency (ESA) originally planned several missions for the reusable satellite. EURECA carried 15 interchangeable instruments for scientific experiments ranging from biology to astrophysics. However, the budget for the program was cut, and EURECA's first flight was also its last. At the end of 2000, the satellite was put on exhibit at the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne. From there, the journey to Dübendorf and Empa was a short one. Examining a flown satellite was not an opportunity Empa researchers were willing to miss.