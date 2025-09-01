Reversible Method Makes Mouse Skin Transparent for Brain Imaging

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers have developed a reversible method to make the skin of juvenile mice transparent to visible light, enabling repeated imaging of the brain during early development. The technique, reported in PNAS on August 26, allows scientists to monitor changes in neural connections over time without surgery or permanent alteration of the tissue.





The method could help advance research on neurodevelopmental processes and provide new avenues for studying the origins of neurological disorders.

Matching optical properties to reduce light scattering

In living tissue, light scattering limits the ability to image structures below the skin. Scattering occurs when light passes between materials with different optical properties, such as water, lipids and proteins. This mismatch disrupts the passage of light and impedes clear visualization.

“From a physics perspective, we’re basically a bag of water with biomaterials. And the mismatch in their optical properties is why we can’t see through the skin or scalp.”



Dr. Mark Brongersma.

To address this, researchers at Stanford University applied principles of physics to reduce the optical mismatch in skin. By mixing a compound known as ampyrone into water and applying it to the scalp of a juvenile mouse, they increased the refractive index of water in the tissue. This change brought the refractive index of the treated skin closer to that of surrounding biomaterials, allowing light to pass through with minimal distortion.





Refractive index The refractive index is a measure of how much a material bends light as it passes through. Ampyrone Ampyrone is a chemical compound that absorbs ultraviolet light but allows visible light to pass through. Light scattering Light scattering occurs when light waves change direction as they encounter materials with different densities or optical properties.





The transparency effect is achieved without damaging the skin or skull and wears off over time, enabling repeated use.

Enabling brain imaging during development

Unlike existing imaging methods that often require invasive procedures or are limited to specific wavelengths of light, this technique works across the entire visible spectrum. This allows researchers to observe commonly used fluorescent protein markers such as green and yellow fluorescence, which indicate neural activity.





Fluorescent proteins Fluorescent proteins are molecules used in biomedical research to label cells or structures so they can be visualized under specific types of light.

“This opens a literal window to peek into the brain’s development.”



Dr. Guosong Hong.

Because juvenile mice have naturally thin skulls, the fluorescent signals from neurons remain visible through the skull until around four weeks of age. The researchers used the method to image neuronal structures and activity patterns in both anesthetized and awake mice. In awake animals, they recorded how brain activity responded to specific sensory stimuli, such as a puff of air directed at the whiskers.





These experiments demonstrate that the method can be used to track neural development longitudinally in the same animal without requiring cranial surgery or specialized imaging windows.

Implications for neurodevelopmental research

This technique may support more detailed studies of how neuronal circuits form during early life and how they change in models of developmental disorders. Because the approach allows for repeated imaging over days and weeks, it provides researchers with the ability to monitor subtle and gradual changes in brain structure and function.





The research builds on earlier work by the same team, which used a different compound to make mouse skin transparent to red light for imaging internal organs. Ampyrone expands this capability to the full visible spectrum, making it possible to observe a wider range of biological markers.





Reference: Keck CHC, Schmidt EL, Roth RH, et al. Color-neutral and reversible tissue transparency enables longitudinal deep-tissue imaging in live mice. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2025;122(35):e2504264122. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2504264122



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.