We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Scanning Tunneling Microscopy Method Reveals Subsurface Atomic Structure

A modified scanning tunneling microscopy method can now reveal sub-surface structural and magnetic information for the first time.

News  
Published: July 21, 2025 
Original story from the University of Münster
A collection of blue balls lit up in a mirror room so it looks like an endless expanse of multi-layered material.
Credit: Matt Brown / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Scientists use scanning tunnelling microscopy to understand how a material’s electronic or magnetic properties relate to its structure on the atomic scale. When using this technique, however, they can normally investigate only the uppermost atomic layer of a material.


Prof Anika Schlenhoff and postdoctoral researcher Dr Maciej Bazarnik from the Institute of Physics at the University of Münster have now succeeded for the first time in using a modified measurement method to image structural and magnetic properties that lie beneath the surface. The team investigated an ultra-thin layer of a magnetic material (iron) beneath a two-dimensional graphene layer.


In conventional scanning tunnelling microscopy, so-called electronic states on the sample surface are used for the measurement signal (the ‘tunnel current’ that flows between the probe tip and the sample). In the resonant measurement variant used by the team, however, states located in front of the surface were investigated. Seemingly contradictory, but known for some time, these special states can be used to investigate electronic charge transfer at buried interfaces inside the sample.

Subscribe to Analysis & Separations updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


As the researchers have now shown, these special states can be used to detect the local magnetic properties of an iron film covered by graphene. The physical reason for this is that the electronic states located above the surface penetrate beneath the graphene into the sample down to the magnetic iron layer and become magnetic themselves through interaction with the iron.


"This opens up new possibilities for investigation," Anika Schlenhoff explains. "We can now use the same scanning tunnelling microscope to investigate the top layer of a layered system and a buried interfacial layer beneath it in terms of their structural, electronic and magnetic properties. Both layers can be analysed with a uniquely high spatial resolution that extends down to the atomic scale."


The team also showed that their method can be used to obtain information about the local position of the layers relative to each other. For example, the position of the carbon atoms of the graphene varies locally with respect to the underlying iron atoms due to different stacking sequences.


"The differences in the vertical stacking could not previously be resolved for this material system using conventional scanning tunnelling microscopy," explains Maciej Bazarnik. As it now turns out, the states near the surface, which are used in resonant scanning tunnelling microscopy, are sensitive to the stacking sequence and thus allow these differences to be visualised.


Reference: Maciej Bazarnik, Schlenhoff A. Image-potential states on a 2D Gr-ferromagnet hybrid: Enhancing spin and stacking sensing. ACS Nano. 2025. doi: 10.1021/acsnano.5c04475


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter