Scientists Confirm Existence of Molecule Long Believed to Occur in Oxidation

Read time: 1 minute

Scientists in Sweden and the U.S. reported the first-ever direct observation a type of short‑lived molecule that has shaped decades of thinking in atmospheric chemistry, combustion research and biomedical science.





Publishing in Science Advances, researchers from KTH Royal Institute of Technology, in Stockholm, and Kinetic Chemistry Research in Mountain View, California, say their discovery of long-theorized, oxygen-rich tetroxides has implications in a number of sciences, including atmospheric chemistry, biochemistry and medicine and combustion chemistry.





“This compound is the equivalent of the Higgs boson for oxidation chemistry,” says Barbara Nozière, professor of physical chemistry at KTH Royal Institute of Technology. “Its existence was assumed for decades but nobody had ever seen it.”





First theorized in the 1950s, tetroxides have been predicted to appear for a fleeting moment when two organic radicals react together, creating a molecule with four oxygen atoms in a row- a process called the Russell mechanism.





Although they disappear almost immediately, tetroxides play important roles in all the processes where organic compounds (or carbohydrates) are “burned” in contact with air, such as in fires, candlelight flames, car engines, but also at low temperature in Earth’s atmosphere and inside living organisms.





Evidence of their existence had to this point been indirect, contradictory or based on cold and extreme laboratory conditions. The team confirmed their presence using a unique mass‑spectrometric technique refined to detect highly unstable molecules without destroying them.





Surprisingly, they found that, in air, tetroxides are relatively stable, unlike in the conditions used in previous studies.





“The study confirms that tetroxides can exist at room temperature, in air, without needing extremely cold conditions used in earlier experiments,” Noziere says.





The revelation that they can be found outdoors and inside living organisms means they can follow unexpected reaction steps and result in unexpected oxidation products, that now need to be further studied.





That could possibly influence how long pollutants - such as paint solvents or smoke - last in the atmosphere, the creation of other airborne compounds, or even of aerosol particles.





Noziere says that measuring their lifespan - between 0.2 and 200 milliseconds - also helps scientists understand how fast certain reactions move and what other products they can lead to.





The findings also present significant implications for medical science, including research on oxidative stress and cancer therapies, where Russell mechanism is being used today in new therapeutic approaches, she says.





Reference: Nozière B, Patrick R. Observing elusive tetroxides in gas-phase radical reactions supports the Russell mechanism. Sci Adv. 2026;12(11):eaeb6495. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aeb6495





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.