Stool Samples Can Reveal an Individual's Diet, Gut Microbiome and Health

The study shows that the faecal metabolome – the collection of molecules, or ‘metabolites,’ in stool produced when the gut and its resident microbes break down the food we eat – can capture the complex interactions between diet and gut microbes.





It is well known that diet plays an important role in health and disease, and increasing research suggests that the diversity of microbes in the gut is also linked to certain diseases. Changes in our diet alter how our gut microbes function, changing the metabolites they produce. Therefore, studying these compounds and understanding how gut microbes respond and interact with the food we eat could help to develop personalised dietary strategies to modify the gut microbiome and improve health.





The researchers analysed data from 2,647 participants across two large UK cohorts, TwinsUK and ZOE PREDICT1, integrating data on 650 faecal metabolites, data on gut microbe species, and detailed dietary information from food consumption questionnaires. Using machine-learning approaches, they found that metabolites in stool reflected the intake of 10 different food and beverage groups, including meat, nuts, wholegrains, and tea and coffee, as well as overall adherence to healthy or unhealthy dietary patterns.





The study, published in Nature Communications, also identified over 400 associations between specific food groups and metabolites. Over half of these associations were positive, meaning that increased intake of certain food groups led to an increase in specific metabolites in the stool. This suggests that the metabolites may either come from the food directly or are made when the microbes interact with and break down the foods. The team identified more than 2,500 links between gut microbial species and over 90% of the diet-associated metabolites in faeces, with a quarter of these dietary-related metabolites also correlating with the overall diversity of the gut microbial ecosystem.



