Tuberculosis Infection Rewires Cells—Single-Cell Metabolomics Reveals How

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Using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), researchers have measured the metabolites of individual cells infected with the strain of tuberculosis (TB) used in vaccines. The analysis revealed new insights into how TB infection reprograms cell metabolism.

TB, caused by infection with the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis), remains the world's top infectious agent killer, taking an estimated 1.5 million lives a year. M. tuberculosis spends much of its life cycle living within the body’s first responders to infection, macrophages. However, not all macrophages are infected. The newly developed single-cell metabolomics approach, published in the journal Analytical Chemistry, could help reveal why some macrophages are more vulnerable to infection and uncover novel therapeutics against TB.

Finding a method to probe individual cells

Single-cell metabolomics can reveal variation between distinct cells in how they respond to environmental or therapeutic stimuli. However, traditional methods that analyze bulk cell mixtures or sort cells into groups make it impossible to determine how cells affect their neighbors. In this study, the researchers used live-cell capillary-based sampling to study cells in their natural state. This allowed the researchers to spot differences between TB-infected and non-infected cells that were previously impossible to see.

What is single-cell metabolomics? Single-cell metabolomics involves the mapping and quantification of the metabolites produced by single cells, with the aim of uncovering insights into cellular function in highly heterogeneous systems such as tissue.





The study compared two methods for metabolomics analysis of the selected cells, LC-MS and nano-electrospray ionization-mass spectrometry (nano-ESI-MS), both of which are compatible with capillary-based sampling. The two methods were compared in terms of their sensitivity, precision, linearity to targeted amino acids, and their coverage of metabolite features.

“To our knowledge, this is the first comparison of nano-ESI-MS and LC-MS for single-cell metabolomics and provides a practical framework for the selection of analysis method,” the researchers said in the paper.

LC-MS was found to provide broader metabolite coverage and had superior detection limits. Nano-ESI-MS, on the other hand, required minimal sampling handling and achieved ∼7.5-fold faster analysis. These techniques therefore provide “complementary strategies for the detection of amino acids and hydrophilic metabolites,” the researchers explained. LC-MS offers greater depth of analysis, whereas nano-ESI-MS provides a more cost-effective shotgun approach for rapid profiling.

When the two approaches were applied to the analysis of TB-infected and non-infected macrophages, the LC-MS approach provided a clearer distinction between infected and control cells. The LC-MS approach also detected enrichment of several compounds in infected cells, including methionine, cysteine, and taurine, suggesting that sulfur metabolism is reprogrammed during infection.

Applying LC-MS-based single-cell metabolomics beyond bacteria

The approach outlined in the study allowed the researchers to uncover unique insights into how TB influences macrophage metabolism. However, the LC-MS-based approach isn’t without limitations. Notably, the cell must be manually transferred from the capillary to a vial, which could result in analyte loss. LC-MS also tends to have lower throughput due to chromatographic separation steps.

“Development of fully validated targeted methods suitable for clinical or regulatory use, automation of transferring cells from tips to vials, and using nano flow rates to boost sensitivity in the LC-MS method are scope for future studies in this area,” said the researchers.

The combination of LC-MS and the ability to spatially sample cells opens up new avenues for addressing unresolved questions in biology. The approach could pave the way for cell communication studies that investigate whether infected cells send warning signals to uninfected cells. This could lead to new insights into the mechanisms underlying infection and antimicrobial resistance, which could ultimately help guide the development of new treatments for TB.

“We are so excited by this new approach because for the first time it allows us to relate visible features of a cell to its detailed chemistry,” Prof. Melanie Bailey, professor at King’s College London and senior author of the paper, said in a press release. “We are now using this approach to help researchers answer many other key biological questions extending from tuberculosis to other bacterial, viral, and fungal infections, to cancer, and furthering our understanding of how cells communicate with each other.”



Reference: Cook A, Davison C, Pascoe J, et al. Comparison of liquid chromatography- and nano-electrospray ionization-mass spectrometry approaches for single-cell metabolomics. Anal Chem. 2026. doi: 10.1021/acs.analchem.5c06318