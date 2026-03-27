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Ultra-Sensitive Spectroscopy Method Could Improve Hydrogen Safety Monitoring

A new spectroscopy technique boosts hydrogen detection sensitivity to trace levels.

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Published: March 27, 2026 
Original story from the Chinese Academy of Sciences
Hydrogen storage tanks labeled H2 at a clean energy production facility.
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As a promising clean energy source, hydrogen requires reliable safety monitoring. Due to lack of a permanent dipole moment, it is "infrared-inactive" and cannot be effectively measured by absorption-based techniques. Raman spectroscopy can provide molecular fingerprinting, but its extremely weak signal limits the sensitivity. These factors together hinder the real-time hydrogen monitoring in complex industrial environments.


In a study published in Photoacoustics, a research team led by FANG Yonghua from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed a novel method called Differential Photoacoustic Stimulated Raman Spectroscopy (DPA-SRS) which enables high-sensitivity hydrogen detection at concentrations as low as 1 ppm under atmospheric pressure.


The DPA-SRS technique integrated stimulated Raman scattering with photoacoustic detection to significantly enhance signal strength. A 532 nm pump beam generated a high-intensity 683 nm Stokes beam, forming a dual-color excitation field that matched the vibrational energy levels of hydrogen. This process induced stimulated Raman transitions, followed by vibration-to-translation relaxation, which converted molecular excitation into detectable acoustic signals.

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By combining a custom-designed differential H-type resonant photoacoustic cell with advanced weak-signal processing algorithms, the proposed DPA-SRS system achieved a minimum detection limit of 0.65 ppm (3σ) for hydrogen.


This work provides a new strategy for the high-sensitivity detection of trace non-polar gases in complex environments, paving the way for improved hydrogen safety monitoring in future energy systems.


Reference: Yu X, Li Z, Liu J, et al. Differential photoacoustic-stimulated Raman spectroscopy (DPA-SRS) for high-sensitivity hydrogen detection. Photoacoustics. 2026;48:100814. doi: 10.1016/j.pacs.2026.100814


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