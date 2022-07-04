Vibrational Spectroscopy Provides Clues About Protein Acetylation Structures in Biological Systems

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Vibrational Spectroscopy Provides Clues About Protein Acetylation Structures in Biological Systems"

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Huang Qing from Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) used infrared and Raman spectroscopy to identify lysine acetylation features, which provided a theoretical and experimental basis for the analysis of protein acetylation structures in biological systems.





The related results were published in Spectrochimica Acta Part A: Molecular and Biomolecular Spectroscopy.





Acetylation is a common and extremely important protein modification in biology and plays a key regulatory role in cellular metabolism. There are two ways of protein acetylation, one is Nε-acetylation specific to lysine residues, and the other is N-terminal acetylation that can occur on various amino acid residues. At present, N-terminal acetyltransferase is generally used to label to determine whether lysine residues are acetylated, but the accuracy of this method is still controversial. Identifying protein acetylation at the molecular level is one of the current research challenges, and the key is to accurately localize and characterize the acetylation of lysine to gain a clear and systematic understanding.





To solve this problem, the research team systematically studied the structural changes and corresponding vibrational spectral characteristics of the three acetylation types (Nε-Ace-Lys, Nα-Ace-Lys and NαNε- Ace-Lys) of L-lysine through infrared and Raman spectroscopy experiments and density function theory (DFT) calculations. They found that the infrared and Raman characteristic bands of amide group, carboxyl group and other groups can be used to effectively identify different acetylation types.





In other words, whether lysine was acetylated could be told from the characteristics of infrared and Raman spectra, and the type of lysine could also be judged.





At the same time, the research team's vibrational spectroscopy identification strategy for acetylation was also verified in the peptide model.





This research provided the vibrational mode analysis of acetylated lysine, and proposed a spectral identification and a new characterization method for lysine acetylation, which offered a theoretical and experimental basis for the structural analysis of protein acetylation in biological systems.





Reference: Yao G, Huang Q. Theoretical and experimental study of the infrared and Raman spectra of L-lysine acetylation. Spectrochim Acta A: Mol. Biomol. Spectrosc. 2022;278:121371. doi: Yao G, Huang Q. Theoretical and experimental study of the infrared and Raman spectra of L-lysine acetylation.. 2022;278:121371. doi: 10.1016/j.saa.2022.121371

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.