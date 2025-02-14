What Do Ancient Egyptian Mummies Smell Like? Spicy and Sweet, Scientists Say

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Ancient Egyptian mummified bodies smell ‘woody,’ ‘spicy’ and ‘sweet’, finds a new study led by researchers from UCL and the University of Ljubljana, revealing new details about mumification practices.





The research, published in Journal of the American Chemical Society, is the first time that the smells of mummified bodies have been systematically studied combining a mix of instrumental and sensory techniques, including an electronic ‘nose’ and trained, human ‘sniffers.’ Nine ancient Egyptian mummified bodies were studied.





This new data offers clues about the materials used in mummification and how practices and ingredients evolved, as well as reveal details about how museums have subsequently conserved the remains.

It’s hoped that using this kind of chemical analysis can help keep conservators safe, protect ancient artifacts and preserve their olfactory heritage.





Lead author, Professor Matija Strlič (UCL Bartlett School Environment, Energy & Resources and the University of Ljubljana) said: “The smell of mummified bodies has for years attracted significant interest from experts and the general public, but no combined chemical and perceptual scientific study has been conducted until now. This ground-breaking research really helps us better plan conservation and understand the ancient embalming materials. It adds another layer of data to enrich the museum exhibition of mummified bodies.”





Dr Cecilia Bembibre (UCL Bartlett School of Environment, Energy & Resources), added: “Two aspects of this study stand out to me. First, new information was revealed by the smells, highlighting the importance of using our senses to understand the past.





“Secondly, while most of the studies on mummified bodies have taken place in European museums so far, here we worked closely with Egyptian colleagues to ensure their expertise and perceptual experience were represented, and we jointly developed an ethical and respectful approach to studying the mummified bodies.”





Odours are chemical molecules suspended in air that have been given off by a substance. The researchers used a gas chromatograph coupled with a mass spectrometer to measure and quantify chemicals emitted by nine ancient Egyptian mummified bodies on display and in storage in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. In addition, a panel of trained human ‘sniffers’ described the smells in terms of quality, intensity, and pleasantness.





By combining these methods, the researchers were able to identify whether a smell chemical was emitted by the archaeological item, from conservation products or pesticides that may have been added later, or from the item’s natural deterioration over the years because of moulds, bacteria and other microorganisms. The research demonstrated the effectiveness of odour as a non-invasive and non-destructive method to chemically categorise and analyse ancient remains.





In addition to gaining a deeper insight into the conservation and material history of ancient mummified bodies, the research will enable museums to engage audiences not just visually, but using their noses as well by creating ‘smellscapes.’ In the future, a contemporary reconstruction of the smell of ancient mummified bodies will be produced by the research team, which will enable audiences to experience this important aspect of ancient Egyptian heritage, and approach practices of embalming and conservation in an engaging, olfactory way.





Co-author, Professor Ali Abdelhalim, director of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, said: “To the ancient Egyptians, mummification was an important mortuary practice aimed at preserving the body and soul for the afterlife through a detailed ritual of embalming of the deceased using oils, waxes and balms. The practice evolved over time, and identifying different techniques and materials used offers insights into the era, location and socioeconomic status of the individual being mummified.”





Smell was a key consideration for the ancient Egyptians during the mummification process, as pleasant odours were associated with the bodies of deities and their purity, while foul odours were considered indications of a body’s corruption and decay. Even today, about 5,000 years later, conservators often describe the aroma of these mummified bodies as ‘pleasant,’ as it is the product of coniferous resins and oils (such as pine, cedar, and juniper), gum resins (like myrrh and frankincense), and waxes.





The research was conducted in collaboration between conservators and curators at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo and researchers from Slovenia, Poland and the UK.





