A “Green” Alternative to PFAS-Containing Fabric Finishing Agents

Each year, more than 7.5 million bales of cotton are produced in the United States. More than half of this output will be used by the clothing manufacturing industry – spinning cotton into yarn that can be woven into a durable, breathable fabric suitable for all-season wear. But before this fabric can be turned into wearable clothing, it is often subjected to different finishing agents to improve its physical properties.





To create a more water-resistant material, manufacturers will often apply a water-repellent finish that turns the exterior layer of cotton into a hydrophobic surface. These coatings commonly contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – also known as “forever chemicals” – which have been linked to numerous adverse health outcomes and environmental concerns.





In search of alternative techniques for fabric finishing, researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a new method that relies on cottonseed oil as its main feedstock. When treated with their modified cottonseed oil agent, cotton fabric samples demonstrated excellent water repellency without the need for PFAS. Their research was presented at the American Chemical Society’s fall meeting, ACS Fall 2025.





To learn more about fabric finishing and how cottonseed oil may represent a safer, greener future for the industry, Technology Networks spoke with Taylor Kanipe, a graduate student at North Carolina State University, who presented the research findings at ACS Fall 2025.