We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

“Bioactive Glass” Bone Cancer Therapy Kills 99% of Osteosarcoma Cells

In laboratory tests, the gallium-doped glasses killed 99% of osteosarcoma (bone cancer) cells while leaving non-cancerous cells largely unharmed.

Article  
Published: September 18, 2024
 
Alexander Beadle
 speaking with 
Richard Martin
An illustration of numerous cancer cells floating against a dark background.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

Bioactive glass could one day be used as a novel treatment for bone cancer, new research suggests.


In laboratory cell culture tests, researchers found that samples of bioactive glass doped with gallium oxide were able to kill more than 99% of osteosarcoma cells without being cytotoxic to non-cancerous human osteoblasts. The research was published in Biomedical Materials.

What is bioactive glass?

Bioactive glasses are a type of biomaterial routinely used as a filler in dentistry and reconstructive surgery. The glasses are extremely biocompatible, ensuring they won’t be rejected when implanted in the body, and provide a stable surface for bone and bodily tissues to bond with during the healing process. Additionally, the glasses are biodegradable and can even be formulated to release biologically active ions – such as calcium – that help to promote bone growth.


While there has been significant volumes of research looking into the use of these bioactive glasses for bone tissue engineering, comparatively little work has been done on using the materials for the targeted and controlled release of anti-cancer agents that could treat bone cancer.


“Bioactive glass is soluble glass that contains calcium and phosphorous, which are the key building blocks for bone. Bioactive glasses are normally to repair and regenerate bone and enamel,” senior study author Richard Martin, a professor in the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences at Aston University, told Technology Networks. “We wanted to make a material that could not only kill cancer cells but also help regenerate the bone void which is left behind after the surgeon removes the bone tumor.”

Beating bone cancer with bioactive glass

Osteosarcoma is the most common form of primary bone cancer, yet despite advances in chemotherapy and surgical interventions to remove tumors, osteosarcoma survival rates have only risen by 15 percentage points in the past 50 years. Bone cancer patients are also more susceptible to bone fractures and breaks, which can be an additional source of distress and pain.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

For their experiments, the Aston University team formulated a novel bioactive glass doped with gallium oxide in different concentrations. These were then ground down into small particles and sieved before use.


“We are using gallium, which is chemically very similar to iron,” Martin said. “Cancers tend to grow much more rapidly and therefore uptake any nutrients/or ions present. So they naturally absorb the toxic gallium.”


Glasses containing 5 mol% gallium oxide were found to reduce the viability of osteosarcoma cells by 99% with no significant reduction seen in healthy control cells, even after 10 days of exposure.


Energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy tests also indicated the formation of an amorphous calcium phosphate/hydroxyapatite layer on the surface of the bioactive glass particles following seven days of exposure to simulated body fluids, indicating the beginnings of new bone growth. This additional bone growth is significant as it indicates the potential of these glasses to stimulate bone regeneration after treatment.


“Bone cancer patients tend to have a lower bone density and be more susceptible to fractures. The gallium-doped bioactive glasses will help regenerate bone strengthen the area and hopefully prevent fractures,” Martin said.


In previous studies with 3 mol% gallium oxide bioactive glass, the research team had been able to kill around 40% of osteosarcoma cells, a figure deemed too low to form the basis of future treatments. With these new tests, Martin believes that bioactive glasses of this type could one day lead to effective, localized treatments for bone cancer that also help to regenerate diseased bones.


The team is now hoping to conduct further research with partners and begin trials using gallium-doped bioactive glasses.


“We will be working together with the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital to isolate patient-derived cancer cells and test out the materials against these cells,” Martin said.

Meet the Author
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander Beadle is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Interviewing
A picture of Richard Martin
Richard Martin
Professor
Dr. Richard Martin is a professor in the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences at Aston University, England. He holds a PhD in Physics from the University of Bath.

His accolades include the Aston Excellence Achievement Award for Research and the Outstanding Early Career Researcher of the Year award presented by Aston University. He was also the recipient of the 2016 Gottardi Prize, awarded by the International Commission on Glass, which recognizes outstanding achievements by young people in the field of glass research.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter