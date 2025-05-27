Bringing NASA’s Metal-Hydrogen Batteries to Grid Storage

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

In the closing session of Technology Networks’ Advances in Battery Research 2025 online symposium, Dr. Majid Keshavarz, chief technical officer of the battery producer Enervenue, told the audience how his team is commercializing a long-overlooked NASA battery technology for grid-scale applications.



With an emphasis on safety, longevity and cost-effectiveness, metal-hydrogen batteries, he said, could be the missing link in the transition to distributed, renewable energy.

A space-age legacy, reimagined

“Our mission is to provide energy storage for power plants, businesses and homes,” said Keshavarz, whose company is based in Silicon Valley.



Enervenue’s technology builds on the nickel-hydrogen batteries used by NASA for over four decades in space missions, including the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station.



While these batteries were known for their exceptional reliability, they were prohibitively expensive, costing around $20,000 per kilowatt-hour (KWh). Keshavarz and his team, working closely with Stanford University and incubated through Innotech, focused on redesigning the battery to dramatically reduce material and manufacturing costs without compromising performance.



