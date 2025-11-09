COP30: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

Read time: 6 minutes

From November 11–20, world leaders and delegates will congregate in Belém, Brazil, for COP30.





Held annually, the United Nations COP summits are an opportunity for world governments, scientists, activists, lobbyists and journalists to come together on the global stage and examine the progress made on climate targets as well as to hammer out policy and funding agreements for future climate action.





COP30 marks 10 years since global leaders signed the 2015 Paris Agreement – a legally binding international treaty on climate change – during COP21, held in Paris, France. Signatories to the Agreement committed to keeping global warming “well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” by the end of this century.





With COP30 being held in Belém, the north-eastern gateway to the Amazon rainforest, delegates will be forced to confront the climate emergency head-on, COP leaders say, with forests and biodiversity expected to be a key talking point across the summit.

What is COP?

COP stands for the “Convention of the Parties”, with the “parties” being the signatories to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).





The first UNFCCC was launched for signature at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Since the first COP conference (Berlin, Germany, 1995), the COP has met annually to assess the measures taken by the parties and the progress made in combating climate change.





COP summits have been the site of many foundational agreements and advances in the fight against climate change.





COP3, Kyoto, Japan: The Kyoto Protocol was the first major international climate agreement to call for national-level reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions among industrialized nations. It entered into force in 2005 and required developed nations to limit GHG emissions in accordance with agreed individual targets.

COP15, Copenhagen, Denmark: While the summit failed to adopt a legal agreement through the formal UN processes, the final day of the conference saw the United States, Brazil, South Africa, India and China broker the Copenhagen Accord – a political agreement that called for the establishment of a new Green Climate Fund and introduced the 2°C warming limit pledge.

COP21, Paris, France: The Paris Agreement is perhaps the most well-known international climate pledge in the public consciousness. It was adopted by 195 parties during COP21 and features a pledge to hold “the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” and pursue efforts “to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.”

COP26, Glasgow, Scotland: COP26 focused on efforts to turn the 2020s into a “decade of climate action and support.” This included the signing of the Glasgow Climate Pact , which calls on nations to phase down the use of coal power and phase out inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels. It also featured the launch of the Global Methane Pledge , which asks pledge signatories to take voluntary actions to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.





With COP30 falling on the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement – and taking place in Brazil for the first time since the creation of the UNFCCC – this meeting of COP could be especially critical.





“It is over three decades since the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. Its main objective of ‘stabilization of greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at the level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system’ remains elusive,” said Ken Byrne, a professor at the University of Limerick and principal investigator at the Co-Centre for Climate + Biodiversity + Water, in statements given to the All Ireland Science Media Centre.





“The Paris Agreement of 2016 raised hopes that progress could be made, but its aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels looks less likely as global temperature records continue to be broken.”

“The science is clear, not only do we need to act now, we also know what we need to do. Hopefully, COP30 will bring new and tangible commitments that will help avert the climate crisis.”