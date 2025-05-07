We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Ensuring Food Safety in the Era of New Protein Sources: The Case of Whey Protein

Expanding alternative protein source supply chains make it essential to address potential risks with robust testing

Article  
Published: May 7, 2025 
Silvia Mallia, PhD
Simon Lobsiger, PhD
Markus Obkircher, PhD
Gisela Umbricht Hagenbuch, PhD
 & Romana Rigger, PhD
A dish in the foreground piled with white, grainy powder and a brown bottle with "METAS" on in the background.
Credit: METAS.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Read time: 5 minutes

The rise in popularity of whey protein and other protein-rich foods has significantly transformed dietary habits globally. As consumers increasingly pursue these products for their associated health benefits, ensuring their safety has become paramount. Food safety is not merely a regulatory requirement to be compliant; it is a crucial factor in maintaining consumer trust, public health and access to global markets. With the expanding supply chains for these protein sources, it is essential to address potential risks and implement robust testing methodologies. This article examines the significance of food safety in whey protein, the challenges in analytical testing and technological advancements that enhance safety measures.


The need for enhanced food safety

Whey protein, derived from cheese production by-products, is widely recognized for its high nutritional value and functional properties. However, its increasing incorporation into various food products, such as protein bars, protein shakes, soups, sausages and even infant formula, poses contamination risks from environmental pollutants and processing methods. Contaminants such as heavy metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) can compromise food safety, raising significant concerns among regulators and consumers.1,2


As the demand for protein-rich foods surges, whey protein has become a favored ingredient in sports nutrition, meal replacements and health supplements. The food industry must remain vigilant against contamination, not only in whey protein but also in other protein sources, such as casein, soy and pea protein. Regulatory bodies, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), have established maximum allowable limits for contaminants in food products, making compliance critical for consumer safety. Rigorous testing for potential contaminants fosters consumer trust and ensures public health, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures across the food supply chain. 1,3


Understanding contaminants in whey protein

Whey protein is susceptible to contamination through multiple pathways. Heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury can accumulate in food products due to environmental pollution, agricultural practices and industrial processes.4 Additionally, PAHs can form during food processing methods, including drying, heating and grilling, contributing to contamination risks. Long-term exposure to PAHs has been linked to an increased risk of various cancers, particularly lung and bladder cancer, while heavy metals can cause neurological damage, kidney dysfunction and developmental issues in children. 1,2


Research has demonstrated that environmental factors, such as air quality and soil contamination, contribute to the presence of heavy metals in dairy products. Moreover, processing methods employed in whey protein manufacturing may introduce additional contaminants if inadequate safeguards are in place. Understanding these contaminants and their sources is essential for developing effective testing strategies to ensure the safety of whey protein products.


Analytical techniques for ensuring safety

To mitigate contamination risks in food products, robust analytical techniques are essential. Methods such as gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) are commonly employed to detect contaminants in food matrices. These techniques provide high sensitivity and specificity detection, allowing for accurate identification of harmful substances.1 Additionally, inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is utilized for the detection of heavy metals, offering exceptional sensitivity and the ability to analyze multiple elements simultaneously.2


The development of certified reference materials (CRMs) plays a critical role in enhancing the accuracy and reliability of analytical testing. CRMs serve as benchmarks for laboratories to validate their methods against recognized standards, ensuring that testing results are precise and reproducible. A notable initiative in this field is the development of a matrix-based CRM (WP-CBR001) for whey protein to facilitate the determination of contaminants such as PAHs and heavy metals. This CRM was developed through a collaborative effort involving the Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), Sigma-Aldrich Production GmbH (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany) and Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition Solutions AG. The CRM provides a reliable benchmark for laboratories conducting analyses, ensuring accuracy and regulatory compliance.4


Enhancing analytical accuracy: Overcoming challenges with matrix CRMs

Laboratories often encounter challenges such as matrix effects and variability in extraction efficiencies when testing protein-rich foods like whey protein. Common issues include the selection of appropriate solvents for extracting contaminants and the need for method validation. For instance, nonpolar solvents may not effectively extract certain contaminants from whey protein, leading to inaccurate results.4


The newly developed matrix CRM for whey protein is a significant advancement in addressing these challenges. This CRM enables laboratories to verify that their analytical methods are effective and that they are operating within regulatory standards. By utilizing a matrix CRM, laboratories can confidently assess the safety of whey protein and other protein-rich foods, thereby supporting regulatory compliance and enhancing consumer trust.


Future directions and regulatory considerations

As food safety regulations evolve, laboratories must stay informed and adapt their testing methodologies accordingly. Increasing consumer awareness of food safety will likely drive stricter regulations concerning contaminant levels in food products.2 Laboratories must prepare to meet these evolving standards to maintain high safety levels in whey protein and other protein-rich foods.


Moreover, with the growing popularity of new protein sources, including plant-based alternatives, the demand for effective testing methods will only intensify. Laboratories must be prepared to adapt their analytical approaches to accommodate these emerging materials while ensuring compliance with safety standards.2,3


Fostering collaborative efforts among laboratories, manufacturers and regulatory bodies is crucial for developing innovative products that address food safety challenges. The establishment of CRMs, such as the one developed for whey protein, exemplifies how collaboration can lead to practical solutions that enhance testing accuracy and regulatory compliance. By working together, stakeholders can create a safer food supply, ultimately benefiting public health and consumer confidence.


Conclusion

The safety of whey protein and similar products hinges on the effective application of analytical techniques. The newly developed matrix CRM for whey protein exemplifies how innovation in analytical methods can enhance testing accuracy and support regulatory compliance. By prioritizing food safety and leveraging advancements in these analytical techniques in automation and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics, and accurately detecting very small amounts of impurities, the industry can provide new solutions to make testing more accessible and cost-effective, ensuring that new protein sources are not only nutritious but also safe for consumers.


As we navigate the complexities of food safety, collaboration among laboratories, manufacturers and regulatory bodies will be essential in safeguarding public health. The establishment of CRMs through collaborative efforts highlights the importance of working together to develop practical solutions that address food safety challenges.


References

1. Alexander J, Benford D, Cockburn A, et al. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Food -Scientific opinion of the panel on contaminants in the food chain. EFSA Journal. 2008;724, 1–114. doi:10.2903/j.efsa.2008.724

2. World Health Organization. Evaluation of certain food contaminants: Seventy-second report of the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives. WHO Technical Report Series. 2011;959. ISBN:978-92-4-120959-5

 3. European Union. Commission Regulation (EU) 2023/915 on maximum levels for certain contaminants in foodstuffs and repealing Regulation (EC) No 1881/2006. Official J Euro Union. 2023. L 119/103

4. Lobsiger S, Märki L, Mallia S, et al. Development of a novel certified reference material for the determination of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in whey protein powder. Anal Bioanal Chem. 2023;415(23):5819-5832. doi:10.1007/s00216-023-04863-9

 

Meet the Authors
Initials SM in white on a black background.
Silvia Mallia, PhD
Food Scientist
Since 2017, Silvia Mallia has worked at the Federal Institute of Metrology METAS in Bern as research scientist and project manager in food safety and nutrition. She is implementing analytical procedures for elemental analysis of food and clinical samples by ICP-MS and is working on the development of certified reference materials in food matrices. Silvia leads the Swiss National Reference Laboratory for elements and nitrogen compounds in food. Previously, she worked in research institutes and universities on aroma and sensory analysis of food, using GC-MS coupled with olfactometry. She gained her PhD in food chemistry from ETH Zurich in 2008.
Initials SL in white on a black background.
Simon Lobsiger, PhD
Scientist
Dr. Simon Lobsiger is a scientist for analytical chemistry in the Organic Analysis and References group at the Federal Institute of Metrology METAS in Bern-Wabern, Switzerland. In his current position, he is responsible for the development of new certified reference materials and for the development and validation of new analytical methods for the determination of contaminants in food and environmental samples.
Head shot of Markus Obkircher
Markus Obkircher, PhD
Director R&D
Markus Obkircher is director of the Chemistry Customer Solution R&D unit at Merck Life Science. Previously, he led Merck’s Reference Materials and Proficiency Testing R&D division after leading a development unit for a custom API manufacturer specializing in peptide pharmaceuticals. He completed his post-doctoral research in natural product synthesis at Harvard University and holds a PhD from the University of Basel. Additionally, he earned an executive MBA from the University of Zurich and actively participates in various chemistry committees and councils.
Initials GUH in white on a black background.
Gisela Umbricht Hagenbuch, PhD
Head of Laboratory
Gisela has worked for METAS as the head of laboratory since 2018. She gained her masters in chemistry, focusing on organic and analytical chemistry, from the ETH Zürich and her PhD from the University of Basel focusing on organic/metallo organic synthesis combined with analytical chemistry.
Initials RR in white on a black background.
Romana Rigger, PhD
Principal Scientist
Romana is part of the Customer Solutions R&D team at Merck Life Science, where she develops analytical workflows and application notes in collaboration with internal labs and external partners. Prior to this role, she developed certified reference materials, with a specialization in quantitative NMR. Romana holds a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Innsbruck, completed in part at the University of Cambridge, UK, and a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Innsbruck.
