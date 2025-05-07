Ensuring Food Safety in the Era of New Protein Sources: The Case of Whey Protein

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

The rise in popularity of whey protein and other protein-rich foods has significantly transformed dietary habits globally. As consumers increasingly pursue these products for their associated health benefits, ensuring their safety has become paramount. Food safety is not merely a regulatory requirement to be compliant; it is a crucial factor in maintaining consumer trust, public health and access to global markets. With the expanding supply chains for these protein sources, it is essential to address potential risks and implement robust testing methodologies. This article examines the significance of food safety in whey protein, the challenges in analytical testing and technological advancements that enhance safety measures.





The need for enhanced food safety

Whey protein, derived from cheese production by-products, is widely recognized for its high nutritional value and functional properties. However, its increasing incorporation into various food products, such as protein bars, protein shakes, soups, sausages and even infant formula, poses contamination risks from environmental pollutants and processing methods. Contaminants such as heavy metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) can compromise food safety, raising significant concerns among regulators and consumers.1,2



As the demand for protein-rich foods surges, whey protein has become a favored ingredient in sports nutrition, meal replacements and health supplements. The food industry must remain vigilant against contamination, not only in whey protein but also in other protein sources, such as casein, soy and pea protein. Regulatory bodies, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), have established maximum allowable limits for contaminants in food products, making compliance critical for consumer safety. Rigorous testing for potential contaminants fosters consumer trust and ensures public health, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures across the food supply chain. 1,3





Understanding contaminants in whey protein

Whey protein is susceptible to contamination through multiple pathways. Heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury can accumulate in food products due to environmental pollution, agricultural practices and industrial processes. 4 Additionally, PAHs can form during food processing methods, including drying, heating and grilling, contributing to contamination risks. Long-term exposure to PAHs has been linked to an increased risk of various cancers, particularly lung and bladder cancer, while heavy metals can cause neurological damage, kidney dysfunction and developmental issues in children. 1,2



Research has demonstrated that environmental factors, such as air quality and soil contamination, contribute to the presence of heavy metals in dairy products. Moreover, processing methods employed in whey protein manufacturing may introduce additional contaminants if inadequate safeguards are in place. Understanding these contaminants and their sources is essential for developing effective testing strategies to ensure the safety of whey protein products.





Analytical techniques for ensuring safety

To mitigate contamination risks in food products, robust analytical techniques are essential. Methods such as gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) are commonly employed to detect contaminants in food matrices. These techniques provide high sensitivity and specificity detection, allowing for accurate identification of harmful substances.1 Additionally, inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is utilized for the detection of heavy metals, offering exceptional sensitivity and the ability to analyze multiple elements simultaneously.2



The development of certified reference materials (CRMs) plays a critical role in enhancing the accuracy and reliability of analytical testing. CRMs serve as benchmarks for laboratories to validate their methods against recognized standards, ensuring that testing results are precise and reproducible. A notable initiative in this field is the development of a matrix-based CRM (WP-CBR001) for whey protein to facilitate the determination of contaminants such as PAHs and heavy metals. This CRM was developed through a collaborative effort involving the Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), Sigma-Aldrich Production GmbH (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany) and Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition Solutions AG. The CRM provides a reliable benchmark for laboratories conducting analyses, ensuring accuracy and regulatory compliance.4





Enhancing analytical accuracy: Overcoming challenges with matrix CRMs

Laboratories often encounter challenges such as matrix effects and variability in extraction efficiencies when testing protein-rich foods like whey protein. Common issues include the selection of appropriate solvents for extracting contaminants and the need for method validation. For instance, nonpolar solvents may not effectively extract certain contaminants from whey protein, leading to inaccurate results.4



The newly developed matrix CRM for whey protein is a significant advancement in addressing these challenges. This CRM enables laboratories to verify that their analytical methods are effective and that they are operating within regulatory standards. By utilizing a matrix CRM, laboratories can confidently assess the safety of whey protein and other protein-rich foods, thereby supporting regulatory compliance and enhancing consumer trust.





Future directions and regulatory considerations

As food safety regulations evolve, laboratories must stay informed and adapt their testing methodologies accordingly. Increasing consumer awareness of food safety will likely drive stricter regulations concerning contaminant levels in food products.2 Laboratories must prepare to meet these evolving standards to maintain high safety levels in whey protein and other protein-rich foods.



Moreover, with the growing popularity of new protein sources, including plant-based alternatives, the demand for effective testing methods will only intensify. Laboratories must be prepared to adapt their analytical approaches to accommodate these emerging materials while ensuring compliance with safety standards.2,3



Fostering collaborative efforts among laboratories, manufacturers and regulatory bodies is crucial for developing innovative products that address food safety challenges. The establishment of CRMs, such as the one developed for whey protein, exemplifies how collaboration can lead to practical solutions that enhance testing accuracy and regulatory compliance. By working together, stakeholders can create a safer food supply, ultimately benefiting public health and consumer confidence.





Conclusion

The safety of whey protein and similar products hinges on the effective application of analytical techniques. The newly developed matrix CRM for whey protein exemplifies how innovation in analytical methods can enhance testing accuracy and support regulatory compliance. By prioritizing food safety and leveraging advancements in these analytical techniques in automation and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics, and accurately detecting very small amounts of impurities, the industry can provide new solutions to make testing more accessible and cost-effective, ensuring that new protein sources are not only nutritious but also safe for consumers.



As we navigate the complexities of food safety, collaboration among laboratories, manufacturers and regulatory bodies will be essential in safeguarding public health. The establishment of CRMs through collaborative efforts highlights the importance of working together to develop practical solutions that address food safety challenges.



References

