Establishing Trust in Machine Learning for Battery Testing and Development

Read time: 6 minutes

To learn more about how AI and ML are being applied in the battery industry, how trust factors into this and the potential for AI to shake up battery commercialization as we know it, Technology Networks spoke with Koestler at the event.

At the Battery Cells & Systems Expo 2025 , keynote speaker Marius Koestler , vice president of AI for batteries at Monolith , delivered his presentation on how trust can be established in ML for battery development and testing applications.

In battery science, this is no different. But as with any technology that is suddenly breaking through into an established industry, it can take time for something so new to become fully trusted and adopted.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are making waves in nearly every industry across the globe, promising to optimize processes and speed up operations.

AB: Can you tell us a little more about Monolith and what you do?

Marius Andreas Koestler (MAK): Marius Andreas Koestler VP AI for Batteries Monolith Marius Koestler has a decade of experience applying data-driven solutions for large enterprises facing complex exploration and optimization challenges. His expertise includes supporting renewable energy asset owners, such as U.S. utility Dominion Energy, and industrial conglomerates like Norsk Hydro, in applying AI/ML to maximise profits in battery applications. This gives him hands-on experience with field deployments and a deep understanding of financing the next major growth area for batteries: BESS and electric commercial vehicles. At Monolith AI, he oversees the market expansion of battery applications for their B2B SaaS AI platform. Learn about our editorial policies

Monolith is a company whose mission is to empower engineers to use AI and ML – always with the goal of bringing products to market faster. That last part is important because we operate in the commercial space, essentially taking the latest and greatest developments from academia, validating them, seeing if we can reproduce them and make that applicable in an industrial setting, and then make them available to the greatest R&D teams across the globe. That’s the value we add.

When it comes to working with AI and ML, the majority of the work we do is still grounded in traditional machine learning and first-generation AI. We look at things such as material selection, data analysis, finding new insights, automating data review and running simulations and predictions of intractable physics based on data-driven models within a confined design space. This is what we do, and we have specialized across multiple verticals now, one of those being the battery world.

AB: What kinds of challenges are facing battery development and battery testing today?

MAK: Marius Andreas Koestler VP AI for Batteries Monolith Marius Koestler has a decade of experience applying data-driven solutions for large enterprises facing complex exploration and optimization challenges. His expertise includes supporting renewable energy asset owners, such as U.S. utility Dominion Energy, and industrial conglomerates like Norsk Hydro, in applying AI/ML to maximise profits in battery applications. This gives him hands-on experience with field deployments and a deep understanding of financing the next major growth area for batteries: BESS and electric commercial vehicles. At Monolith AI, he oversees the market expansion of battery applications for their B2B SaaS AI platform. Learn about our editorial policies

I think the main issue we're seeing right now – and you do have to look at this from a political perspective – is that in Europe and the US, there’s a scramble to ramp up new variants and forms of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. If LFP is the dominant chemistry, we have more-or-less zero production of it in the West.

That means we not only need to develop new LFP batteries but also ramp up manufacturing. That requires incorporating the criteria for manufacturability into the R&D process. In Europe and the US, we don’t have experience with that – we’re way behind, and there’s more than 20 years of work to catch up on.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, you also have these very early-stage, completely new types of batteries. There, the challenge is more around improving how we select materials, screen them and formulate them – how to do that faster and better.

AB: Where in the battery development and testing process can machine learning tools be applied?

MAK: Marius Andreas Koestler VP AI for Batteries Monolith Marius Koestler has a decade of experience applying data-driven solutions for large enterprises facing complex exploration and optimization challenges. His expertise includes supporting renewable energy asset owners, such as U.S. utility Dominion Energy, and industrial conglomerates like Norsk Hydro, in applying AI/ML to maximise profits in battery applications. This gives him hands-on experience with field deployments and a deep understanding of financing the next major growth area for batteries: BESS and electric commercial vehicles. At Monolith AI, he oversees the market expansion of battery applications for their B2B SaaS AI platform. Learn about our editorial policies

I think we can divide this into two: the very beginning and the very end of the process.

At the very start, the challenge when you're experimenting with novel materials or new combinations of materials is that you often don’t really know what to test. You have foundational knowledge in chemistry, physics and electrochemistry, of course, and you do have people with experience in this, but when you’re working with something completely new, you cannot apply your experience to make the R&D process faster.

This is a perfect example of a problem where ML and AI can be applied – to help narrow down what you’re going to do and to learn from the data you get back much more quickly. Crucially, you can do this iteratively. Rather than following the typical human approach, which typically involves running longer, experience-based tests before adjusting course, AI and ML let you iterate much, much faster, and that can help you tremendously.

Then, towards the end of the process, you can use AI/ML models based on the battery cells – essentially building digital twins of the battery cells – that are data-driven models, or sometimes hybrid physics- and data-driven models. You can combine this with the test data from the ramp-up of your manufacturing lab.

The battery in the lab is very different from the battery in manufacturing, but you need to simulate manufacturing conditions in the lab to make sense of what's going to happen at scale. So essentially, you’re running two types of experiments at the same time, and you can use AI and ML to combine those two in ways that human beings typically can't. We don’t have the expertise to go across these two domains and spot correlations or causal relationships across these stages so easily. That’s another space where AI and ML can add tremendous value.

AB: Your keynote talk at the Battery Cells & Systems Expo focuses on establishing trust in machine learning tools for battery development. What can be done to establish trust in this regard?

MAK: Marius Andreas Koestler VP AI for Batteries Monolith Marius Koestler has a decade of experience applying data-driven solutions for large enterprises facing complex exploration and optimization challenges. His expertise includes supporting renewable energy asset owners, such as U.S. utility Dominion Energy, and industrial conglomerates like Norsk Hydro, in applying AI/ML to maximise profits in battery applications. This gives him hands-on experience with field deployments and a deep understanding of financing the next major growth area for batteries: BESS and electric commercial vehicles. At Monolith AI, he oversees the market expansion of battery applications for their B2B SaaS AI platform. Learn about our editorial policies

When people talk about trust in AI, they typically focus on the performance of the model – how well does it work? What are the statistics? And then from that, they say, “Here are the numbers, this is the performance, this is why you should trust it or not.”

But in my opinion, trust in AI isn’t just about how well the model performs. It is just as much about how you interact with your model and your AI.

For example, at Monolith, we initially started as a pure AI and ML company – we weren’t fundamentally battery experts, but we could see that batteries were a great use case for our technology. So, we started applying our AI models to batteries, but we had to work very closely with customers to validate every step of the process.

Naturally, our customers didn’t always enjoy that because it takes time, and it’s cognitively taxing and “AI should just fix everything,” right? But what happened was, by interacting with the model over time, the customers began to build a relationship with the model and started to trust it. They knew where it was good, where it was bad and they could also see that performance was improving over time – and so, they trusted it.

It’s more about how you interact with AI and how the model changes its behavior over time when you are giving it this additional input, as opposed to how good AI or ML is.

To me, I think the question for our industry and vendors like ourselves is, how do we innovate and enable this interaction with the models and the outcomes without this becoming a very time-consuming and cognitively taxing task? If we can get that down and really innovate on user interfaces, innovate on interactions and make sure that we are showing you only relevant information for review, I think that will be the key determining factor for AI adoption in R&D.

AB: Data quality is key when it comes to AI and ML models. How do you ensure that data quality is kept high?

MAK: Marius Andreas Koestler VP AI for Batteries Monolith Marius Koestler has a decade of experience applying data-driven solutions for large enterprises facing complex exploration and optimization challenges. His expertise includes supporting renewable energy asset owners, such as U.S. utility Dominion Energy, and industrial conglomerates like Norsk Hydro, in applying AI/ML to maximise profits in battery applications. This gives him hands-on experience with field deployments and a deep understanding of financing the next major growth area for batteries: BESS and electric commercial vehicles. At Monolith AI, he oversees the market expansion of battery applications for their B2B SaaS AI platform. Learn about our editorial policies

Data quality is a huge problem. The good thing is that a lot of the technologies and toolkits used to improve data quality have become significantly cheaper, easier to use and more accessible. There are more people now who know how to use them, so the cost of producing good data has dramatically decreased over the years. This is something that benefits our side of the industry a lot, but nevertheless, it is still a big problem.

Another development we’re seeing now is that a lot of the very manual, tedious data-cleanup processes can now be addressed with LLMs and AI agents. This is still very nascent, and some people don’t fully trust it yet. But I do. I believe it’s going to be a huge game-changer in terms of data quality. There are certain things that you currently need to do manually, and that increases the cost of producing high-quality data to the level where some people can’t, or simply won’t, do it. AI agents based on LLMs will change that – it will reduce the cost of producing high-quality data.

AB: Looking forward to the next 5–10 years, how do you see the field of battery development and testing evolving? Especially regarding AI and machine learning?

MAK: Marius Andreas Koestler VP AI for Batteries Monolith Marius Koestler has a decade of experience applying data-driven solutions for large enterprises facing complex exploration and optimization challenges. His expertise includes supporting renewable energy asset owners, such as U.S. utility Dominion Energy, and industrial conglomerates like Norsk Hydro, in applying AI/ML to maximise profits in battery applications. This gives him hands-on experience with field deployments and a deep understanding of financing the next major growth area for batteries: BESS and electric commercial vehicles. At Monolith AI, he oversees the market expansion of battery applications for their B2B SaaS AI platform. Learn about our editorial policies