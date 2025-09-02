Extreme Heatwaves in Texas Caused More Air Pollution

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

The frequency, severity and duration of heatwaves have increased across much of the world. In regions where high temperatures are already common, these heatwave events can be especially dangerous. In 2023, heat caused 365 deaths in Texas, rising to 562 when including deaths where heat was a contributing cause.





In August 2024, the south-west United States experienced another devastating heatwave. In Dallas and Houston, temperatures ranged between 100–110 °F (38–43 °C). The heat peaked in the Texan city of Abilene, where temperatures reached an all-time high of 113 °F (45 °C) – the city’s hottest day since records began in 1885.





But high temperatures might not be the only risk during a heatwave – according to new research, heatwaves may also increase the local level of airborne pollutants.





The research, presented at the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS Fall 2025), analyzed air samples that had been collected on the Texas A&M University (TAMU) campus between August 5 and September 3, 2024. During this time, local temperatures ranged between 90–106 °F (32–41 °C).





The analysis showed elevated levels of ozone, oxygenated volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and acid-rich nanoparticles when temperatures rose. The researchers also observed that during heatwaves, trees release more natural VOCs than usual – including isoprene, a precursor to ozone.





To learn more about the relationship between heat and air quality, Technology Networks spoke to Bianca Aridjis-Olivos, a PhD candidate in aerosol and atmospheric chemistry at TAMU, who presented the research at ACS Fall 2025.