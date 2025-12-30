We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

How Can We Pursue Scientific Innovation in an Environmentally Responsible Way?

We asked leading industry and academic voices how best to ensure sustainability in scientific research.

Article  
Published: December 30, 2025 
Alexander Beadle
 speaking with 
Jo Varshney, PhD
Adrien Rennesson
Faraz A. Choudhury, PhD
Sunitha Venkat
 & Lindsey Stigers
A researcher in a white lab coat holding a fuzzy green ball, edited to look like the Earth, with a small sapling growing out the top of the Earth.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 2 minutes

Good science shouldn’t cost the earth. 


According to figures from the Sustainable Healthcare Coalition, clinical research could be responsible for around 100 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions per year. Another estimate from a sustainability report authored by the real estate firm JLL suggests that life science laboratories use around 10-times more energy and 4-times more water than comparable office space.


Numerous papers have begun to explore the environmental impacts of scientific research, with many universities and public/private companies having now chosen to implement their own initiatives to decrease carbon emissions, curb the use of harsh chemicals and cut down on laboratory waste.


To learn more about how to conduct research responsibly, Technology Networks asked academics and industry leaders one simple question: “How can the scientific community ensure that innovation is pursued in ways that are environmentally sustainable and make responsible use of resources?”

Adrien Rennesson. Co-founder & CEO, Syntopia.

“I believe the science community is increasingly aware of the need to pursue innovation in a more sustainable and resource-efficient way a shift driven by strong regulatory momentum and the need to rationalize R&D costs.”


“A key part of this transition will be the adoption of New Approach Methods (NAMs), including organ-on-chip systems, digital twins, mechanistic in silico models and advanced 3D human tissue platforms. Beyond replacing resource-intensive practices like large-scale animal testing and lengthy in vivo studies, NAMs can also enable patient stratification ahead of clinical trials. Ultimately, it is by delivering effective solutions that reduce costs and accelerate development that the scientific community will drive the adoption of these more sustainable and ethical approaches.”

Jo Varshney, PhD. CEO and founder, VeriSIM Life.

“Sustainability in science begins with intention. Every decision we make, from how we design experiments to how we scale technologies, should reflect an awareness of environmental impact and resource use. Responsible innovation is not about doing less science; it is about doing science more intelligently.”


“At VeriSIM Life, we integrate sustainability directly into our research philosophy. By using computational modeling and AI-driven simulations, we reduce the need for excessive physical experimentation, lowering energy use, material waste and reliance on animal studies. This approach allows us to extract more insight from fewer resources while accelerating discovery.”


“Across the broader scientific community, the path forward includes transparent reporting of environmental footprints, sharing best practices and creating standards that reward efficiency as much as innovation. Sustainability and progress are not opposing forces; they are inseparable. When we design with purpose and accountability, we ensure that scientific advancement benefits humanity without compromising the planet that sustains it.”

Faraz A Choudhury. CEO & co-founder, Immuto Scientific.

“Measurement and efficiency must go hand in hand. Track energy use, material consumption and computational footprint at the project level, and design experiments to minimize waste through miniaturization, reusable controls and carbon-aware computing. Setting measurable reduction targets and sharing infrastructure and data across teams can significantly reduce redundancy and environmental impact.”

Sunitha Venkat. Vice-president of data services and Insights. Conexus Solutions, Inc.

“Sustainable innovation requires embedding environmental considerations into the earliest stages of research and development. This includes optimizing experimental design to reduce waste, leveraging digital modeling and AI to minimize resource-intensive trials and carefully assessing supply chains for ecological impact.”


“Collaboration across organizations, transparent reporting of sustainability metrics and alignment with regulatory and ethical standards help ensure that scientific progress is both responsible and resource-conscious.”

Lindsey Stigers, PE. Senior director of design operations, CRB.

“The best way is to keep educating ourselves and others on the impacts of innovation. What are the trade-offs? As an example, AI is almost inevitable, but there are many environmental impacts associated with the support of data processing for this technology that may not be obvious to a consumer eager to reap benefits.”


“Improving awareness around these costs and tradeoffs in all innovation sectors helps us have better discourse around these changes, and perhaps might inspire others to help solve those challenges in new and unique ways.”

Meet the Author
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences section, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to materials science and engineering.

Before joining Technology Networks in 2023, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer, reporting on a broad range of topics including cannabis science and policy, psychedelic drug research and environmental science. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Interviewing
A black and white headshot of Varshney, smiling at the camera. She is an Indian woman with long, straight black hair and is wearing a dark-colored patterned blazer over a light-colored top.
Jo Varshney, PhD
CEO and Founder
Dr. Jo Varshney is the Founder and CEO of VeriSIM Life and a recognized leader in the field of AI driven drug development. Raised in a pharmacological family in India, she developed an early fascination with the intersection of biology and technology – a curiosity that grew into a lifelong mission to make drug development more predictive, humane and effective.

She is a veterinarian and earned a PhD in comparative oncology and genomics from the University of Minnesota, and pursued advanced training in comparative pathology and computational sciences at Penn State and UCSF.

Varshney founded VeriSIM Life to close the critical gap between preclinical research and clinical success. As the inventor of BIOiSIM®, a first-of-its-kind biosimulation platform, she has transformed how new medicines are developed, reducing reliance on animal testing, shortening research timelines by an average of 2.5 years and saving more than $3 million per program on the path to IND readiness. The BIOiSIM platform has been validated through collaborations with the NIH and leading pharmaceutical companies, advancing new therapies in oncology, pulmonary hypertension and addiction.

Her visionary leadership has earned broad recognition, including being named among the Top 100 Women in AI and Most Influential Women in Business by the San Francisco Business Times. A sought-after keynote speaker and thought leader, Varshney is deeply committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in science and entrepreneurship and to inspiring the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of medicine.
Headshot of Adrien Rennesson in greyscale
Adrien Rennesson
CEO and Co-founder
Adrien Rennesson is the CEO and co-founder of Syntopia, a Paris-based biotech company developing next-generation microfluidic platforms and advanced 3D biological models for preclinical drug discovery. He holds a degree in bioengineering from ESPCI Paris and a master’s degree from HEC Paris. Rennesson began his career as a management consultant before moving into leadership roles focused on strategy, operations and business growth. At Syntopia, he leads corporate strategy, fundraising, financial and administrative management and business development, building the company’s foundations and scaling its operations. Rennesson is a laureate of the i-Lab Deeptech Prize and a recipient of the Sanofi iTech Awards, reflecting Syntopia’s innovative potential at the interface of biology and technology. His areas of expertise include entrepreneurship, strategic planning, fundraising, project leadership and scaling deeptech companies, with a strong focus on translating scientific breakthroughs into impactful drug discovery solutions.
Professional black-and-white portrait of a CEO in a suit standing against a modern background.
Faraz A. Choudhury, PhD
CEO & Co-Founder
Dr. Faraz A. Choudhury is the co-founder and CEO of Immuto Scientific, a biotechnology company working on structural surfaceomics to transform how new drug targets and therapeutics are discovered. Since founding the company in 2018, Choudhury has defined Immuto’s scientific vision and commercial strategy, leading its evolution from an academic concept into a venture-backed innovator at the intersection of proteomics, structural biology and AI. Under his leadership, Immuto has secured partnerships with several top global pharmaceutical companies, validating its technology and accelerating its translation into real-world drug discovery programs. He co-invented Immuto’s initial core technology and has guided its development into a high-throughput structural proteomics platform capable of mapping protein conformations directly in living cells and patient samples. Prior to founding Immuto, Choudhury served as a research scientist in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he applied advanced mass spectrometry to study protein structures and interactions. He earned his PhD in electrical engineering and a graduate certificate in entrepreneurship from UW–Madison, where his doctoral research focused on plasma technologies for both semiconductor and biological applications. Choudhury is the author of multiple peer-reviewed publications and patents and is recognized for advancing a new frontier in structure-based drug discovery.
A black and white image of Venkat, smiling at the camera. She is an Indian woman wearing a dark-coloured dress.
Sunitha Venkat
Vice President of Data Services and Insights
Sunitha Venkat is vice president of data services and insights for Conexus Solutions, bringing over 20 years of experience in AI, advanced analytics and business intelligence for the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors. She excels at translating complex business questions into actionable insights and has delivered more than 50 analytics and insights implementations through contract research organizations and contract sales organizations, supporting commercial, patient support and medical affairs functions. Sunitha is trusted by C-level leaders for AI-driven decision-making and has a proven track record leading global teams and multimillion-dollar initiatives. She holds a degree in computer science engineering from the Dr. M.G.R. Educational & Research Institute University in Chennai, India.
Headshot of Lindsey Stigers in greyscale.
Lindsey Stigers
Senior Director, Design Operations. CRB.
Lindsey Stigers, PE, has more than 24 years of experience in the design and execution of pharmaceutical and biotech projects at CRB. Most recently, she has been the project director for several large, phased expansion projects with operational pharmaceutical facilities. She provides engineering design and project management services for projects around the world. Stigers is an associate and a business unit manager directing a multidisciplinary team focused on the pharmaceutical marketplace. Her design background includes work with a variety of processes, including active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing, formulation, aseptic filling, primary and secondary packaging, lyophilization, potent compounds, cytotoxic drugs, kilo labs, hydrogenation, hazardous powder handling, solvent handling, oligonucleotide synthesis, mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation. She also has extensive experience with process simulation and data-centric project delivery.
