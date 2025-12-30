How Can We Pursue Scientific Innovation in an Environmentally Responsible Way?

Read time: 2 minutes

Good science shouldn’t cost the earth.





According to figures from the Sustainable Healthcare Coalition, clinical research could be responsible for around 100 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions per year. Another estimate from a sustainability report authored by the real estate firm JLL suggests that life science laboratories use around 10-times more energy and 4-times more water than comparable office space.





Numerous papers have begun to explore the environmental impacts of scientific research, with many universities and public/private companies having now chosen to implement their own initiatives to decrease carbon emissions, curb the use of harsh chemicals and cut down on laboratory waste.





To learn more about how to conduct research responsibly, Technology Networks asked academics and industry leaders one simple question: “How can the scientific community ensure that innovation is pursued in ways that are environmentally sustainable and make responsible use of resources?”

Adrien Rennesson. Co-founder & CEO, Syntopia.

“I believe the science community is increasingly aware of the need to pursue innovation in a more sustainable and resource-efficient way –a shift driven by strong regulatory momentum and the need to rationalize R&D costs.”





“A key part of this transition will be the adoption of New Approach Methods (NAMs), including organ-on-chip systems, digital twins, mechanistic in silico models and advanced 3D human tissue platforms. Beyond replacing resource-intensive practices like large-scale animal testing and lengthy in vivo studies, NAMs can also enable patient stratification ahead of clinical trials. Ultimately, it is by delivering effective solutions that reduce costs and accelerate development that the scientific community will drive the adoption of these more sustainable and ethical approaches.”

Jo Varshney, PhD. CEO and founder, VeriSIM Life.

“Sustainability in science begins with intention. Every decision we make, from how we design experiments to how we scale technologies, should reflect an awareness of environmental impact and resource use. Responsible innovation is not about doing less science; it is about doing science more intelligently.”





“At VeriSIM Life, we integrate sustainability directly into our research philosophy. By using computational modeling and AI-driven simulations, we reduce the need for excessive physical experimentation, lowering energy use, material waste and reliance on animal studies. This approach allows us to extract more insight from fewer resources while accelerating discovery.”





“Across the broader scientific community, the path forward includes transparent reporting of environmental footprints, sharing best practices and creating standards that reward efficiency as much as innovation. Sustainability and progress are not opposing forces; they are inseparable. When we design with purpose and accountability, we ensure that scientific advancement benefits humanity without compromising the planet that sustains it.”

Faraz A Choudhury. CEO & co-founder, Immuto Scientific.

“Measurement and efficiency must go hand in hand. Track energy use, material consumption and computational footprint at the project level, and design experiments to minimize waste through miniaturization, reusable controls and carbon-aware computing. Setting measurable reduction targets and sharing infrastructure and data across teams can significantly reduce redundancy and environmental impact.”

Sunitha Venkat. Vice-president of data services and Insights. Conexus Solutions, Inc.

“Sustainable innovation requires embedding environmental considerations into the earliest stages of research and development. This includes optimizing experimental design to reduce waste, leveraging digital modeling and AI to minimize resource-intensive trials and carefully assessing supply chains for ecological impact.”





“Collaboration across organizations, transparent reporting of sustainability metrics and alignment with regulatory and ethical standards help ensure that scientific progress is both responsible and resource-conscious.”

Lindsey Stigers, PE. Senior director of design operations, CRB.

“The best way is to keep educating ourselves and others on the impacts of innovation. What are the trade-offs? As an example, AI is almost inevitable, but there are many environmental impacts associated with the support of data processing for this technology that may not be obvious to a consumer eager to reap benefits.”





“Improving awareness around these costs and tradeoffs in all innovation sectors helps us have better discourse around these changes, and perhaps might inspire others to help solve those challenges in new and unique ways.”