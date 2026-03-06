How Scientific Research Is Ensuring Safe Drinking Water for All

Read time: 4 minutes

Technology Networks spoke with Charles to hear more about her journey into scientific research and water safety, how her work is helping bring safe water to millions, and what more can be done to support women in STEMM at different stages of their careers.

Charles is the chair of the Oxford Water Network, a multidisciplinary research community that brings together experts from across the University of Oxford to tackle the challenge of managing water in an increasingly water-stressed world. She was the co-director of the REACH programme , a 10-year global research initiative that directly improved water security for 10 million people in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia between 2015 and 2025. Charles is now working with the 100 Million People initiative, another Oxford-led effort which aims to build on the success of the REACH programme and achieve an even more ambitious target—to improve water security for 100 million people by 2030.

Dr. Katrina Charles , a professor of environmental health risks at the University of Oxford, is an expert in water safety and a leader in the global effort to deliver safe drinking water for all.

According to data from the World Health Organization, over 2 billion people live in water-stressed countries as of 2021, with at least 1.7 billion people using a drinking water source contaminated with feces. A more recent estimate published in Science suggests that the number of people lacking access to safe drinking water may be as high as 4.4 billion .

Ready access to clean and safe water is an essential cornerstone of public health, whether that water is used for drinking, food production, or for domestic/recreational activities. Proper water sanitation and supply management can also stimulate a country’s economic growth and reduce poverty.

Katrina Charles, PhD (KC): Katrina Charles, PhD Professor of Environmental Health Risks University of Oxford Professor Katrina Charles' research focuses on environmental health risks, using interdisciplinary approaches to analyze how we construct our understanding of environmental health risks and how to communicate those risks to affect change. With her research team, which includes expertise in water quality, health and social sciences, and through partnerships with UNICEF and governments, she is leading work on drinking water quality and climate resilience that will help progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal for safe drinking water quality for all (SDG 6.1). In 2024, her work was recognized by the University of Oxford Vice Chancellors' Research Engagement Award for enriching research through engaging with those outside the University, for the benefit of wider society. Her work has been funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, World Health Organization, Asian Development Bank, UK Research & Innovation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and includes work in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia. Charles has a bachelors degree in environmental engineering and undertook her PhD on a risk-based approach to the management of decentralized wastewater treatment systems in Sydney's drinking water catchments in Australia. She joined the University of Oxford in 2013, having previously been a lecturer at the University of Surrey.

My current work focuses on how to improve drinking water safety for the four billion people who don’t have access to safe drinking water. This is an area where the basic science, like chlorination, has been well established for over 100 years, but not all people benefit from that science.

I work on understanding how the environment, infrastructure, and management of different types of water systems affect drinking water quality, and use these to inform risk-based approaches to improving water quality that take account of the local resources and context and work to build the local capacity to manage hazards.

For example, we look at how often you need to test water quality to start to manage the risks, and how the season or rainfall changes the risk of contamination. We work with local laboratories to set up systems to improve the quality and frequency of testing. We also work with governments and share data to inform their prioritization in policies and investments.

I had always loved nature and wanted to work on environmental issues, but I wasn’t sure which career would be right for me. When I was about 16, I did work experience at the Manly Hydraulics Laboratory in Sydney. I got to see beyond the equations and classroom learning and have a hands-on role in exploring the power of storm surges in wave flume experiments. I spent time walking the coast to create maps of stormwater discharge points.

I loved how they used this diversity of ways to understand the environment and how to manage the risks that the environment poses, so I chose to pursue environmental engineering.

Engaging with the public was not a big part of my training, but I did work closely with people in government. I was lucky to have good support early in my career to take on opportunities in media training with fellowships that gave you practice in doing media interviews, and placements with the media. I even did a stand-up comedy event about my research.

These different opportunities made me think very differently about how I communicate with different audiences. It is particularly difficult to communicate something you have spent many years invested in — it turns out not all poo jokes are funny to British audiences!

The “Fair Water?” exhibition was only possible because we could collaborate with experts from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, who could draw out the best bits of our work to engage public audiences.

The barriers I have faced, and see my colleagues facing, change at different career stages. That can make it hard to track change as the barriers are complex.

From school age, we still see large gender gaps in participation in physics and maths in the UK, and gender gaps in admission to different university degrees. I faced the most direct discrimination when I became a mother, with one colleague saying he wouldn’t work with me because my first priority should be my child. I have seen others face challenges at different stages.

To better support women, we need data to systematically track where they are facing barriers in STEMM and [implement] targeted programmes to address those barriers that are actually sustained. Many great programmes have been developed, but are only implemented for a very short time, with the assumption that everything is solved straight away.

I enjoy the diversity of my work and the opportunity to learn new things all the time. I use interdisciplinary approaches, drawing on complexity science, to understand problems from different perspectives. And I work with people from a range of different academic disciplines, with people outside academia with different jobs and perspectives, and with students who all teach me new things all the time.

