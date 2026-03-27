Materials Chemistry Innovations Powering Next-Generation Electrolyzers
Advances in electrolyzer materials are key to making green hydrogen cost-effective and scalable.
Hydrogen is a vital chemical resource, not only as a promising alternative to fossil fuels, but also as a fundamental chemical feedstock for the production of valuable industrial chemicals, such as ammonia and methanol. The overwhelming majority of commercial hydrogen is currently produced by steam reforming of methane, an energy-intensive process that releases significant quantities of carbon dioxide as a byproduct.
Electrolyzers use electricity to break water molecules down into their component elements. At the cathode, H+ ions (or water, depending on the pH of the system) undergo a catalytic reaction to evolve hydrogen. Similarly, the OH- ions (or water, at lower pHs) react at the anode to produce oxygen. The two sides of the cell are divided by a membrane to separate the resulting gases.
Despite this clear advantage, the high production costs associated with electrolysis have so far limited its contribution to the hydrogen economy. The oxygen and hydrogen evolution reactions are chemically complex and generally require expensive precious metal catalysts. At the same time, competing side reactions and physical factors (such as the mobility of ions through the cell partition and the formation of bubbles on the electrode surfaces) can limit the cell’s overall efficiency, meaning additional electricity input is required to drive the reaction to completion.
With the cost of producing hydrogen by electrolysis being 1.5–6 times greater than steam reforming from fossil fuels, improving the economics of electrolysis will be key for the future widespread commercialization of this approach.
Alkaline water electrolysis
The most mature of electrolyzer technologies, alkaline water electrolysis was used in the production of hydrogen before steam reforming and was later developed for the chlor-alkali process to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide.
High-performance electrodes
To address these challenges, Guo et al. developed cobalt-cerium MOFs as alternative catalytic electrodes.
Translated into a demonstration electrolysis cell, the team showed that this electrode substitution resulted in a notably lower energy consumption than the conventional Raney nickel catalyst and that the system remained stable, even under the fluctuating operational conditions associated with renewable energy. The cheap materials and easy fabrication, coupled with this enhanced operational efficiency, delivered a projected hydrogen cost on a par with the US Department of Energy’s target and substantially lower than those of existing alkali catalysts, including ruthenium dioxide and layered double hydroxide nickel compounds.
Initial durability studies revealed that the alternative electrodes had a long-term stability of 5000 hours, though further work will be required to boost this lifetime to the 90,000 hours required of commercial devices.
Selectively permeable membranes
But it’s not just the electrodes themselves that influence the operational costs of electrolyzers. The permeable membrane between the anode and cathode is intended to prevent the mixing of any generated hydrogen and oxygen, while simultaneously permitting transport of relevant ions from one side to the other.
This is a delicate balance to manage – a porous membrane promotes ion conductivity, which reduces electrical resistance and increases the efficiency of the cell. However, porous membranes are also more permeable to gases, reducing the product purity and, at higher concentrations, creating a potentially explosive mixture. On the flipside, a dense membrane structure more effectively inhibits gas crossover, but likewise impairs the ability of the ions to move across the cell.
With a focus on this challenging selectivity issue, Abdel Haleem et al. prepared a membrane with two distinct faces.
After pre-soaking in an alkaline solution, the membrane demonstrated excellent ionic conductivity, which was unaffected by the orientation of the two faces. However, the two-faced partition did exhibit a notable selective gas barrier effect, with the treated side reducing permeation by a factor of three. While this system did not eliminate gas crossover entirely, the ability to selectively enhance gas purity in a particular cell compartment is nonetheless a valuable advance for these electrolyzer systems.
Proton exchange membrane water electrolysis
Another mature technology, proton exchange membrane water electrolysis, was developed to overcome the low current density and gas leakage problems of alkali systems.
Surface design for lower catalyst loading
The oxygen evolution reaction, which is the rate-limiting step of the overall process, is mechanistically complex and requires either iridium or ruthenium oxides on the anode surface, both of which are substantially more expensive than gold. What's more, the sluggish surface reaction kinetics mean relatively high catalytic loadings are also required to achieve an acceptable reaction rate, further contributing to the cost. Reducing catalytic loadings and the dependence of this chemistry on expensive metals is key to making these acidic systems more appealing to investors.
Dong et al. made important progress in this area, developing a gradient-loaded anode with around ten times less iridium than the standard electrode.
The team prepared a catalyst ink containing iridium, a charged polymer support and solvent, and loaded this onto an anode aluminium oxide (AAO) template. The ink was allowed to settle, then the system dried under vacuum to create a highly-ordered porous catalytic structure, which the team evaluated with scanning electron microscopy and X-ray photon spectroscopy.
The resulting regularity of the anode surface facilitates easy movement of reagent ions, reducing efficiency losses through resistance by up to 48%. Preliminary stability testing also showed that the device was stable at standard current densities for 300 hours. The team is now focused on extending this lifetime for practical deployment.
Swapping out precious metals
Likewise, under acidic conditions, the hydrogen evolution reaction at the cathode also requires a precious metal catalyst, in this case, platinum.
Anion exchange membrane water electrolysis
Anion exchange membrane systems are still under development, but are a promising alternative to alkali water electrolysis and proton exchange membrane water electrolysis. The method combines non-noble metal catalysis with high current density, using membranes formed of a polymer support with cationic head groups to promote the exchange of hydroxide ions from one cell compartment to the other.
A major challenge is striking a balance between facilitating easy transport of hydroxide ions and the stability of the dividing membrane under alkaline conditions. Like alkali water electrolysis, the separating barrier must permit the passage of slow-moving hydroxide ions, but the charged surface is vulnerable to chemical degradation by nucleophilic reaction with these very particles.
Cross-linked nanochannel membranes
Crosslinking – the formation of chemical connections between adjacent polymer chains – is a straightforward method to boost the strength and durability of polymeric materials and preliminary research on anion exchange membrane systems has shown it can also reduce the susceptibility of these partitions to degradation.
Wu et al. developed one such diaphragm in 2022, forming a crosslinked nanochannel membrane from chitin biowaste (e.g., seafood shells).
The future of hydrogen production
With mature technologies already available and exciting alternatives on horizon, it’s estimated that global electrolyzer capacity will reach 520 gigawatts by 2030, more than 700 times that recorded in 2023.
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