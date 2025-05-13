New Materials and Design Revolutionize Battery Science for Faster Charging and Longer Cycle Life

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Rechargeable batteries have become an indispensable part of modern technological advancements, powering an extensive array of devices from portable smartphones and laptops to electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems. Their evolution has been a catalyst for the development of many technologies that have shaped the world we live in today. From the smartphone revolution to the rise of EVs, rechargeable batteries have played a pivotal role in powering the innovations that define contemporary life. However, as technology advances at an unprecedented rate, so does the demand for more efficient, reliable and faster-charging batteries.



Consumers today expect their devices to not only provide more power but also charge faster and last longer. With devices becoming more power-hungry, this shift in consumer expectations has intensified the need for breakthroughs in energy storage solutions. This appetite for faster charging, longer battery life and improved performance has led to an explosion of research and development in battery science. The result is an increasing focus on the development of novel materials, improved battery designs and innovative battery chemistries to meet these demands.





While conventional lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have long been the go-to solution for portable energy storage, their limitations have become more pronounced. This includes slow charging times, limited cycle life and degradation issues.1,2 These challenges become particularly evident in high-power applications such as EVs and portable electronics.3



Addressing these limitations has become a central goal for researchers and scientists worldwide, driving the search for new battery materials, improved chemistry and innovative structural designs that promise to transform battery technology in the coming years.

Emerging materials enhance charging efficiency and cycle life

As the demand for batteries that charge faster and last longer intensifies, researchers have been exploring a variety of emerging materials that can significantly enhance battery performance. Among these materials, silicon-based anodes have garnered considerable attention for their ability to revolutionize Li-ion batteries.4





Traditionally, graphite has been used as the anode material in Li-ion batteries. While graphite offers reasonable energy density and stability, it has limitations, particularly in terms of the amount of lithium it can store.5



Silicon, on the other hand, has the potential to store up to 10 times more lithium ions than graphite, dramatically increasing the energy density of batteries.6 This increased capacity translates to longer-lasting power and greater energy storage, which could significantly extend the operating time of portable devices and EVs.



However, silicon’s expansion and contraction during the charging and discharging process presents a notable challenge.7 This action causes the material’s structural integrity to degrade over time, resulting in cracking and a reduction in battery performance.8 To address this issue, researchers are exploring ways to stabilize silicon by using advanced materials like graphene or by introducing nanoscale design concepts to silicon-based anodes to control its expansion and prevent degradation.9,10



Another significant development in battery materials is the use of solid-state electrolytes. Traditional Li-ion batteries rely on liquid electrolytes which, while effective, have a few drawbacks. Liquid electrolytes are flammable, prone to leakage and can contribute to overheating or combustion in the event of a battery failure.11 Solid-state electrolytes – typically made from ceramic or glass-like materials – present a much safer alternative. These materials offer enhanced thermal stability and greater ionic conductivity, enabling faster ion flow and reducing the risk of dangerous failures.12 Solid-state electrolytes can also improve the energy efficiency of batteries by minimizing energy loss during charging and discharging processes.



A new solid-state electrolyte, called N2116, was recently discovered by a research collaboration between Microsoft and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) using artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputing methods.13 This material could potentially reduce lithium use in batteries by up to 70%, addressing concerns over lithium shortages and environmental impact.



By leveraging AI, researchers screened 32 million possible inorganic materials in under a week, a process that would have taken decades through traditional methods. The development of a working battery prototype took less than nine months.





“Computational methods struggle with predicting two critical factors: scalable synthesis processes and emergent properties like interphase layer evolution. These limitations create costly trial-and-error cycles during material development,” said Dr. Vijay Murugesan, a scientist in the Physical Sciences Division and group leader for the materials science group at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.





“The solution lies in building AI-ready experimental datasets that capture material synthesis pathways and operando material behavior. This integrated AI-guided experimental approach would enable AI models to predict not just basic properties but also manufacturable materials with desired performance under real-world conditions, dramatically reducing development timelines,” Murugesan said.





“The future breakthrough will be AI-powered battery digital twins that accurately model long-term performance and safety across diverse operational conditions,” Murugesan continued. “In coordination with rigorous experimental validation at a facility such as Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Grid Storage Launchpad, this approach could accelerate materials development to meet fast charging requirements. Through autonomous science approaches, we'll detect early performance signatures and engineer resilient structures, enabling reliable decade-long performance predictions without decade-long testing. This will revolutionize how quickly we can deploy new battery technologies at scale.”





The lithium supply chain is crucial for rechargeable batteries, but it is facing rising demand and potential shortages. Lithium mining is environmentally damaging, requiring significant water and energy.14 Solid-state batteries (SSBs) that minimize the consumption of lithium, like those using N2116, offer a safer and more sustainable alternative with the added potential for higher energy density and better longevity.



The development of solid-state batteries is poised to make a significant impact on a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics to electric vehicles. By replacing liquid electrolytes with solid alternatives, these batteries promise to provide higher energy densities, faster charging times and longer cycle lives.

Innovative structural designs accelerate charging and enhance longevity

While advancements in battery materials are driving much of the progress in battery performance, structural innovations are also playing a critical role in improving charging times and extending battery longevity. AI-driven approaches further accelerate this progress by predicting material properties, optimizing battery architectures and designing materials with tailored characteristics, reducing reliance on trial-and-error experimentation.15





One of the most promising structural advancements is the development of three-dimensional (3D) electrode architectures. Traditional lithium-ion batteries use flat-layered electrodes, which limit the surface area available for ion exchange. This restriction slows down the rate at which ions can flow through the battery, ultimately reducing charging speeds.16





3D electrode designs, however, utilize porous and microstructured materials to expand the surface area available for ion exchange. This increased surface area allows ions to move more quickly and efficiently, accelerating the charging process. By enhancing ion mobility, 3D electrodes can dramatically reduce charging times and improve the overall performance of batteries.17



Another area of significant innovation is the optimization of cathodes – the electrode responsible for releasing and storing energy during battery cycles. Traditional cathodes, while functional, often suffer from performance degradation over time, leading to a reduction in battery capacity and lifespan. Researchers are now exploring ways to improve cathode performance by carefully controlling the material composition and structure.





Layered cathodes made from a combination of nickel, cobalt and manganese have been designed to maximize energy capacity and ensure long-term stability.18 This innovation not only promises longer-lasting batteries for electric vehicles, but also demonstrates the potential for structural design to extend the lifespan of batteries in a variety of applications.



Advances in nanomaterials are also playing a key role in battery development, enabling the creation of novel electrode coatings and separators.19 These coatings help improve the efficiency and stability of batteries and protect their electrodes from degradation.



Additionally, nanotechnology is being used to develop battery separators with nanoscale modifications that can enhance thermal stability and prevent short circuits. These innovations are crucial in reducing material wear and improving the overall durability of batteries, allowing them to maintain peak performance over extended periods.

Transitioning to next-generation battery technologies

While Li-ion technology has long dominated energy storage, its limitations have driven the search for superior alternatives. SSBs and sodium-ion (Na-ion) batteries are two promising next-generation technologies addressing these challenges. By replacing flammable liquid electrolytes with solid alternatives, SSBs offer enhanced safety, higher energy density and faster charging times, making them ideal for use in EVs. Meanwhile, Na-ion batteries, though slightly heavier than their Li-ion counterparts, are well-suited for large-scale energy storage due to sodium's relative abundance and lower cost. Recognizing this potential, the prominent Chinese battery manufacturer CATL has already begun the mass production of Na-ion batteries.20



“For fast charging, the key innovation is the science behind solvation architecture in liquid electrolytes, ion transport through the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) and cathode electrolyte interphase (CEI), as well as the tortuosity and porosity of electrode engineering,” said Professor Ying Shirley Meng, the Liew Family Professor in Molecular Engineering at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. She also serves as the chief scientist of the Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science (ACCESS) at Argonne National Laboratory and director of the Energy Storage Research Alliance (ESRA), a research initiative driving advancements in next-generation battery technologies.





“For the long cycle life of batteries, it is important to realize that there are no thermodynamic limits to cycle life. If we can suppress all parasitic reactions in a cell, we can enable batteries to last for decades. This can be done and will be done,” Meng added. “As for whether sodium-ion or solid-state batteries will succeed, my view is that we need one or two scalable TWh (terawatt-hour) battery chemistries. I am cautiously optimistic that both will be very successful, though the timing might be different.”

The outlook for battery science

Rechargeable batteries have been instrumental in shaping modern technology, powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. However, the increasing demand for faster-charging, longer-lasting and safer energy storage solutions continues to drive significant advancements in battery science.



Innovations in materials, such as silicon-based anodes and solid-state electrolytes, along with structural improvements like 3D electrodes and optimized cathodes, are revolutionizing battery performance. Emerging alternatives, including SSBs and Na-ion batteries, hold immense promise in addressing the limitations of conventional Li-ion technology. As research continues to accelerate, the future of energy storage is poised for transformative breakthroughs, paving the way for more efficient, reliable and sustainable battery technologies.