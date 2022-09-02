Who Was the Father of Modern Plastic Surgery?

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Who Was the Father of Modern Plastic Surgery?"

Modern-day plastic surgery is an expansive field, with surgeries falling into two categories: cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. While cosmetic plastic surgery focuses on the aesthetics of a patient, reconstructive surgery is designed to restore function to a damaged part of the body.





To understand how plastic surgery has developed and evolved over time, we must track back through history to the chaos of World War One. Although facial reconstruction was not a new surgery at the time – rudimentary nose jobs were reported to have been performed in Ancient India – the demand for facial surgery had never been so great.





The advancements in battlefield technology that killed around 8.5 million people also left 280,000 men from France, Britain and Germany with facial disfigurement. Rather than being treated as heroes, these soldiers were ostracized on their return from war.





Harold Gillies, a British surgeon, was at the epicenter of the flourishing field of plastic surgery during the war, working to repair the faces of veterans.





In a far cry from the sterile operating rooms, anesthesia and antibiotics used in modern-day plastic surgery, Gillies’s working environment made the surgeries he performed risky.





The anesthesia used consisted of either a rag of chloroform over the patient’s mouth or a very basic mask that delivered ether. The problems with this approach were two-fold. The mask or rag would disrupt the surgical field and the surgeon could end up inhaling the fumes himself. In addition, Gillies was operating in a time before penicillin existed, meaning that if a patient contracted sepsis from the surgery, there was little to be done, increasing the risk of death.





The surgeries themselves were complicated – they were tailored to each patient, with some patients needing multiple operations over a span of years. The intricacies of each surgery led Gillies to develop some of the pioneering techniques used in modern plastic surgery. For example, he could craft a nose from a patient’s rib and take cartilage from the shoulder to form the nose bridge, before grafting it to the patient’s face.





Another common technique used for facial reconstruction was making a deep cut near a wound on the face to mobilize the tissue, enabling a surgeon to maneuver the skin to cover the damaged areas, while maintaining blood supply to the tissue graft.





Gillies’s work during the First World War prepared him to perform further surgeries throughout World War II, where he continued to pioneer novel surgical techniques, this time in genital reconstructive surgery for injured pilots. This in turn led him to accomplish the first phalloplasty – the formation of a penis through surgery – in the late 1940s.





The plastic surgery techniques that Gillies pioneered helped “plastic surgery flourish and enter a new era,” according to Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris, author of Harold Gillies’s biography: The Facemaker: One Surgeon’s Battle To Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I.