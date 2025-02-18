Why Does One Earbud Always Die Before the Other? These Researchers Want to Find Out

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

If you’re a wireless headphone user, you’re probably familiar with the frustration that comes with one earphone’s battery running out well before the other gets flat.





But what is it that makes these batteries degrade so unevenly?





Scientists have been studying battery degradation and lifespan issues for as long as batteries have existed. However, conventional battery failure analysis usually takes place in controlled laboratory settings that might not be reflective of real-world electronics use.





To bridge that gap — and hopefully answer the question of why his left earbud always outlives his right one — Yijin Liu, PhD, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is investigating how batteries degrade when they are housed inside electronics.





With the collaboration of a network of researchers from around the world, Liu led a recent study investigating the degradation of batteries inside wireless earbuds. Published in Advanced Materials, the study found that other components housed inside the earbud, such as the Bluetooth antenna or a microphone, can generate a temperature gradient during normal use that may damage battery health.





To learn more about in-device battery analysis, Technology Networks spoke with Liu about this research and how its findings could apply to other types of electronics that we encounter in our daily lives.