Why Soft Robotics Could Be the Future of Stroke Rehabilitation

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 3 minutes

Around two-thirds of stroke patients struggle with impaired mobility. Behaviors that were previously straightforward, such as walking, showering oneself or getting dressed, become difficult if not impossible to carry out unassisted.



To regain some control over their bodies, patients often undergo physical rehabilitation therapy. This process varies from patient to patient, with some of the most debilitated benefiting from electromechanical equipment. These bulky apparatuses resemble sci-fi exoskeletons. A hoist keeps the patient upright while steel joints around their limbs aid their movement. If the patient is receiving rehabilitation for walking, a treadmill may be used.



While these contraptions have helped thousands of people regain their independence, they do have their drawbacks. Namely, they’re often large and heavy, and therefore only available in specialized hospital wards.



But it might not always be this way, accowrding to Dr. Jacqueline Libby.



Libby, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the Stevens Institute of Technology, is pioneering a new era of stroke rehabilitation equipment made from soft, pneumatic actuators that integrate with the body. Lighter and less cumbersome than traditional mechanized support frames, these “soft exosuits” could one day be available for patients to wear and use in their homes.



Libby detailed her research at Technology Networks’ recent Laboratory of the Future 2025 symposium.

A growing need

“We live in a world with an aging population,” Libby told the Technology Networks audience. “By 2050, the number of people over 65 will have doubled compared to children, and by 2100, it will be 5 times as many.”



This demographic shift will bring with it a surge of age-related health conditions; stroke predominantly affects people over the age of 55.



To meet this impending need, Libby says that the field of stroke rehabilitation will need to adapt, or risk failing patients.



“If stroke patients don’t get therapy during the first three months, they might be paralyzed for life,” she emphasized.



Extending rehabilitation into patients’ homes could be a vital way to make such adaptations.



“Robots in the home could be huge,” Libby said, “for making therapy more accessible and affordable.”



To usher in this age of domestic robotics, Libby and her team at the Stevens Institute have developed prototypes for more flexible, lightweight rehabilitation suits. These designs rely on soft, pneumatic actuators made from silicone reinforced with flexible fibers to inflate and contract like artificial muscles when moved.



“We cast molds, inject silicone and wrap the actuators with thread for reinforcement,” Libby described. “The goal is to create lightweight, portable devices that patients can use comfortably at home.”



To respond to a patient’s intended movement, the suits are fitted with biosensing technologies that react to neural signals.



“If a stroke patient intends to move their hand but can’t, our sensors can read their muscle signals and translate that intent into movement,” Libby explained.

“This creates a full feedback loop between the patient’s brain, muscles and the soft exosuit.”

Wearable tech

But accommodating this kind of mechanical flexibility isn’t easy.



“With rigid robots, we can easily calculate joint angles and positions,” Libby noted. “But soft robots have infinite degrees of freedom, making modeling and control much more complex.”



We use deep learning models to track movement and estimate the shape of soft actuators in real-time,” she told the Technology Networks audience. “By using nearby cameras and embedded physical sensors, we can better control the robot’s response and improve safety for the user.”



The physical technology of the suit is produced via 3D printing.



“Traditional fabrication is labor-intensive,” Libby noted. “But we’ve developed a method to 3D print actuators with high tear strength and no air leaks. This could help scale up production and bring these devices to more patients.”



Her team have also investigated how to reduce hysteresis, a phenomenon where a soft actuator’s response differs depending on whether it is inflating or deflating.



“We’re looking at ways to optimize internal geometries so that the actuators behave more predictably,” she explained. “This could improve their effectiveness in rehabilitation.”



Now, the team just needs to combine these optimized actuators with machine learning and computer vision in one single prototype.



“We’re working on fully integrating these technologies – soft actuators, biosensors and machine learning – into a seamless rehabilitation system,” Libby said.



Her long-term vision is a future where personalized rehabilitation robots are available to all who need them.



“Imagine an elderly stroke patient having a soft exosuit at home that works with them 12 hours a day, helping them regain mobility while their therapist monitors progress remotely,” she told the Technology Networks audience. “That’s where we want to go.”



“Soft robotics is still a young field,” she added. “But with interdisciplinary collaboration and continued innovation, we can change the way rehabilitation is done, giving patients a better chance at recovery and independence.”