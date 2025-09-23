Your Microplastics Questions Answered by Professor Andre Dick Vethaak

Read time: 4 minutes

This event was held in 2023, and Dr. Dick Vethaak has since passed away. His obituary from Momentum, the microplastics research consortium he helped found, can be read here .

But these facts are just the headlines of the microplastic story. To learn more about the issue, Technology Networks hosted an Ask Me Anything with Andre Dick Vethaak , a professor emeritus of micro- nanoplastics and human health research at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

Microplastic contamination is now well known. Many people will have heard that the seas are polluted with the particles . Some will know our bodies can be just as contaminated.

Lucy Lawrence (LL): Can you explain to us, in simple terms, what microplastics are and how they differ from your regular kind of plastics?

Professor Dr. Andre Dick Vethaak (ADV):

There are different definitions, which makes it quite complicated. Microplastics are small plastic particles. They’re not soluble in water, and they have a maximum size of five millimeters, but they're usually much smaller. They can be as small as a virus, for example. You have different compositions as well, because there's so many different polymer types. So, it’s not just one contaminant; it's a class of very diverse and variable components.

LL: What about airborne microplastics?

ADV:

Everything that is made of plastics in your household can produce airborne plastic particles. They deposit in dust on the floor. That’s why we suggest to ventilate your house regularly. There was a study published a couple of years ago that illustrated very well what's going on there. [The researchers] looked at mussels and filter feeders, and [the mussels] contained relatively high concentrations of microplastics. Now, if you cook them, and you put that plate of mussels on your kitchen table, there will be more microplastics on your plate than in the mussels themselves.

LL: Could you explain the concept of bioaccumulation and how it relates to the spread of microplastics in the food chain?

ADV:

Let’s say a crab eats a mussel – it will be exposed to the same microplastics that are contained in the mussel, so the levels build up. The transfer to the food chain means that there is a chance that you accumulate microplastics because you eat more contaminated animals. Sea salt is another source as well.

Since the 2000s, we have found these microplastics everywhere. We now know that plants take up plastics via the roots. It's quite difficult to avoid any exposure, but you can reduce it.

LL: Are there any substances in microplastics that are being broken down into concerning byproducts?

ADV:

Yes, absolutely. That is the whole issue here. Plastics are made of polymer materials with chemical additives, and these can leach out into your food, into the air, etc. I think more than 10,000 chemical additives have been identified already. There was a publication published by the Endocrine Society where it estimated that US healthcare costs related to chemicals in plastic reached $250 billion in 2018.

LL: Could you discuss the consortium you're part of?

ADV:

In 2018 we started with 15 breakthrough projects – high risk projects on microplastics and health, some of which have been published. One is a study on microplastics in human blood. Taking the results from these studies together with long term knowledge, we developed a consortium we called Momentum , because it's based on the momentum gained in this breakthrough project. The idea is to build a Dutch national infrastructure for research into microplastics and nanoplastics. We have many partners aboard already, including not only governmental partners but also private partners and public partners and big companies and SMEs.

LL: How do you detect microplastics?

ADV:

Well, you can see the very large particles with the naked eye. Obviously, for the smaller ones you need to have a microscope. For the very, very small ones, we don't yet have the right methods.

There are two different ways you can try to find the particles themselves; you can look at the number of particles and the sizes. You can also destroy everything that is plastic and try to find out what is coming from these plastics in terms of mass. So you have the mass versus particle counts. Yet, there's still much more study needed to standardize these methods, further develop them and make them more sensitive.

LL: What are the predicted effects of infertility from long-term microplastic exposure?

ADV:

There are some studies that have found associations with infertility, but these are mainly animal studies. It’s the hypothesis for humans that needs to be tested further. But there is a huge impact already from these endocrine-disrupting chemicals, these plastic additives, on the reproduction and development processes. So, whether microplastics have an effect on early life is something that is probably the case, but it needs further study.

LL: What are the emerging areas of microplastic research in the next five years?

ADV:

Well, for me, we should have more understanding of how many plastics are in our bodies, and that means that we have to further develop these methods and do more biomonitoring studies. Another emerging issue is, of course, how this associates with clinical endpoints, for example, obesity or heart diseases or lung cancer. And that means that you really have to do epidemiological research, which is long term research. Bit by bit, there are more and more indications that maybe something is going on there, that microplastics and nanoplastics in particular may contribute to these modern diseases, but there’s a long way to go until we have hard evidence.

LL: What is your opinion on using reference models to mimic the effects of micro and nanoplastics?

ADV:

That is one of the ways forward. We are exposed, as humans, to many types of ambient particles, not only plastic particles. There are many natural particles and other non-plastic particles around. The exhaust pipes that produce all these diesel exhaust follicles, for example. And we know already that that is causing high rates of mortality worldwide. I would like to know how unique these plastic particles are compared to others.

LL: Is there a reliable method to remove microplastics from sewage water and washing machines?

ADV:

Well, the sewage treatment plants already catch, let’s say, 90% of the particles. So, when the effluent is driving in the rivers and in the green environment, in seas, it's already filtered for 90%. There are filters for washing machines. I think it’s a quick win.

LL: Do you have concerns about contamination from medical devices?

ADV:

Yeah, that is another big thing. I mean, there are so many single-use plastics used in the surgery rooms. It's amazing. We need to replace these plastics with more safe, circular materials. And that transition will take time – maybe another decade.

LL: Does nylon belong to the plastic family, and would that then give off microplastics?

ADV:

Nylon is one of the polymer types we are investigating in our consortium . And I can tell you there is something wrong with nylon. There is a publication just out from our consortium; we exposed nylon fibers to a lung tissue model and we found effects on the development and the function of these lung cells. We think it's probably a chemical additive that is causing this problem ,not the particle itself. And that means everybody that is wearing nylon and is exposed or inhaling these nylon particles could be exposed to these chemical additives that may have an impact on the development of young children.

LL: What challenges do you specifically come across when studying microplastics?

ADV: